Opinion: Charlton Athletic should offload 24-year-old if opportunity arises this summer

Charlton Athletic should cut ties with Diallang Jaiyesimi in this summer transfer window if interest arises.

The 24-year-old has struggled for consistency since signing for the Addicks in January 2021, and may be taking up a sizeable portion of the wage bill, given the intent that Thomas Sandgaard showed in the transfer windows that immediately followed him buying the club.

Three goals and five assists in 51 appearances for the Addicks is not what supporters had hoped for, after Jaiyesimi managed the same amount of goal contributions, eight, in the first half of 2020/21 at Swindon Town alone.

The 24-year-old’s delivery is probably his best quality, but a lack of pace and energy has made it difficult for him to create crossing opportunities in the last season or so, and with the transfer deadline edging closer, Charlton should look to re-allocate his wages if possible.

With two years remaining on his contract, it is hard to see Jaiyesimi finding a club that could offer him a similar wage package, and the likely outcome of this is that the 24-year-old leaves the club as a free agent at the end of the 2023/24 season, after limiting the Addicks’ capabilities in the transfer market for another two seasons, for the portion of the wage club he is taking up at the moment.

Wrexham, Stockport County or Crawley Town feel like the most feasible destinations due to their financial muscle, and the latter may be preferred due to its location.

With further depth to be sourced in wide areas in the remainder of the window, in the long term, it could be worthwhile offloading Jaiyesimi at a loss, relative to the transfer fee they paid to sign him from Swindon, to free up funds to bring in a new winger.

There are doubts over his off-pitch dedication and work rate when he is involved, that make other options in his position seem more attractive.

The ability is there for the 24-year-old to be one of the best wingers in League One, but the numbers speak for themselves, and for some time, the Addicks have not been getting bang for their buck with his services.