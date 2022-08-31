Opinion: Charlton Athletic should jump at chance to land Huddersfield Town player

Will Boyle is available for loan, despite only joining Huddersfield Town this summer, according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon.

Charlton Athletic are on the look-out for another centre back, preferably a left-sided one, in the remainder of the window and Boyle feels as close to the perfect fit as they will come.

The 26-year-old thrived in League One for Cheltenham Town last season, earning him a move to the Terriers, and his excellent ball carrying ability should see him slot into Ben Garner’s style of play seamlessly.

The Addicks only have three senior centre backs, Eoghan O’Connell, Ryan Inniss and Sam Lavelle are all right footed and it is hard to rely on the fitness of Inniss for an entire campaign.

Centre back, striker and left back are three positions that the squad is clearly lacking depth in at this stage of the window, and the Addicks would likely be able to offer to pay a competitive portion of Boyle’s wages, should a loan move to the third tier be on the cards.

The balance of the side, and the angles on offer to the Addicks when building attacks from the back would improve substantially with a left footed centre back, and one of Boyle’s physical presence and ball playing ability would help them enormously.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Charlton Athletic midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Ben Dempsey Ayr United Kilmarnock Falkirk Partick Thistle

Charlton have not spent any money on transfer fees this summer, despite the club raising funds through deals involving Nick Pope, Mason Burstow and James Beadle in the last eight months or so.

They have the financial capabilities to lure Boyle to The Valley on a temporary basis and Garner’s presence and philosophy could make them a more attractive destination from Huddersfield’s perspective.

Boyle should be prioritised over a Premier League loanee in his position if that is how Charlton are looking to attack deadline day, having produced such a consistent level of performance for Cheltenham last term.

It has been a slow window at times that has had some exciting moments, and the Addicks have the financial muscle to round it off in a positive light by landing Boyle tomorrow or earlier, if he is available.