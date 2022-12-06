Opinion: Charlton Athletic should go all out for this 43-year-old as their next manager

Charlton Athletic sacked manager Ben Garner on Monday after just under six months in charge.

Garner arrived at The Valley in the summer from Swindon Town, who he led to the play-offs, where they lost to Port Vale in the semi-finals on penalties.

But it did not work out well for the 42-year-old in South East London and he leaves with the Addicks sitting 17th in the League One table, seven points from the play-offs but also just seven points above the relegation zone.

Garner’s final game in charge was a 1-0 home defeat to Cheltenham Town on Friday night, with Alfie May’s 84th-minute goal giving the visitors all three points, extending Charlton’s winless run to five league games and forcing owner Thomas Sandgaard to take action.

Think you know everything about Charlton Athletic? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 How many goals has Jack Payne scored this season? 3 4 5 6

He won just five of his 20 league games and nine overall in all competitions, departing with a 31% win record from his 29 games in charge.

Attention now turns to the next man through the door and whoever replaces Garner will become the fifth permanent manager Sandgaard has worked with since taking over the club in September 2020.

The club have confirmed that first team coach Anthony Hayes will become caretaker manager, alongside former captain and current U18s coach Jason Pearce.

Former Bristol City manager Dean Holden has also been linked with the post, with talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook confirming he is among the favourites.

But Charlton should not go for Holden and instead do everything they can to appoint former Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson.

The 43-year-old was sacked by the Latics in November with the club in the Championship relegation zone, despite only signing a contract extension weeks earlier.

It was incredibly harsh decision to dismiss Richardson, who surely had credit in the bank for his previous achievements and should have been given more latitude.

Richardson took over initially as caretaker at Wigan in November 2020 against with the club in administration, but still managed to guide them to League One survival.

The following season Richardson transformed the Latics’ fortunes with some outstanding recruitment and his side won the title with 92 points, securing promotion back to the Championship.

There is nobody on the market with a more recent track record of League One success and he will likely be near the top of the list for many third tier clubs who opt to make a change this season.

Richardson would be an outstanding appointment for the Addicks. His experience of working under off-the-field issues at Wigan would also be incredibly useful at The Valley, with some fans beginning to turn on Sandgaard after another managerial change. He showed during his time in Lancashire that he could unite and galvanise the team and the fans and deliver results even against the most challenging backdrops, so he would be able to handle the heated environment.

The outpouring of support and gratitude from Wigan players and fans following his departure spoke volumes about his popularity within the club and he is the type of character who may be able to heal some of the divisions beginning to become exposed at Charlton.

With the Addicks currently languishing in the bottom half of the table, Richardson’s experience of building a winning team from a lowly position could also be useful. Taking Wigan from relegation contenders to the title was a remarkable turnaround, made even more impressive by the fact his summer rebuild was largely responsible.

He would also arguably be starting from a stronger base at Charlton than the desperate situation he inherited at Wigan. There is significant talent in the squad, with the likes of Jack Payne, Scott Fraser, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Albie Morgan and Jayden Stockley all capable performers at this level and it is a team which should be doing better.

You do not win a title in a tough and competitive division like League One without having some impressive managerial credentials and tactical ability and Charlton should do everything they can to bring Richardson into the club.