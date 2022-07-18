Opinion: Charlton Athletic should consider Sunderland player to bolster attacking depth

Charlton Athletic have made six signings this summer in aiming to improve on their 13th placed finish in League One last season.

However, they are yet to sign a forward, and it is an area that could do with freshening up, potentially later on in the transfer window with other positions of higher priority in the short term.

At the moment, when selecting a front three, Ben Garner has to choose between the following: Charlie Kirk, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Miles Leaburn, Charles Clayden (who has played at left back in pre-season), Jayden Stockley, Chuks Aneke and finally Josh Davison, who may depart.

In terms of players capable of playing out wide, who you can bank on making a good impact in League One, based on performances in recent seasons, only really Kirk and Blackett-Taylor jump off of that list.

Leaburn, 18, has not played a minute of senior competitive football in his career, Clayden spent the second half of last term on loan at Wealdstone, while Diallang Jaiyesimi has struggled for consistently impactful performances since arriving from Swindon Town in January 2021.

With left back and left centre back the positions of highest priority before the season, the potential need for a winger could be picked up again, with the loan market a viable option, towards the end of the window.

Jack Diamond may become available for loan at that stage, with immense competition for places in wide areas at Sunderland.

The 22-year-old chipped in with 14 goals and seven assists in a loan spell at Harrogate Town last season, but has shown he has what it takes to play regularly in League One in flashes.

Diamond has managed five goal contributions in just 12 starts for the Black Cats in the third tier in recent years, but showed time and time again last season with the Sulphurites that he is too good for League Two.

A loan deal would be more feasible, as Diamond has two years remaining on his deal in the North East and it would be a smart move for the Addicks, in looking to cover all bases in preparation for a hectic campaign.