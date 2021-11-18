Opinion: Charlton Athletic should consider pursuing permanent agreement for 26-year-old

Elliot Lee has been a key player for Charlton Athletic this term on a season-long loan from Luton Town.

The 26-year-old’s contract at Kenilworth Road runs out at the end of the campaign and the Addicks may have the chance to make the loan deal permanent in the January transfer window.

The same situation occurred with Andrew Shinnie last season, making his loan at The Valley permanent in January before moving to Livingston in the summer.

Lee has been a favourite amongst the supporters ever since arriving in SE7 with his father, Rob, a former cult hero in South London.

Lee has chipped in with three goals and two assists so far this season but it has been his all-round game that has been so impressive. Even in the dark times under Nigel Adkins the versatile midfielder was one of the only players who could hold their head up in some of the drabbest displays seen at The Valley this century.

Since Johnnie Jackson has stepped up to the caretaker manager role Lee’s energy has been matched by the rest of the team. The West Ham United academy graduate’s intensity in and out of possession has endeared him to the home crowd and his relationship with George Dobson and Alex Gilbey in central areas has seen the club’s form turnaround.

Charlton, along with many other clubs in the EFL, have been consciously looking to reduce the average age of their squad and Lee would provide a nice balance to that. Old enough to pass on experience to the younger players but also approaching his peak in the next few years as the Addicks look to earn promotion back to the Championship.

If the relationship with the Hatters is there, strengthened by the Andrew Shinnie agreement last season, then the Addicks should pursue a permanent deal for Lee and give him the security of at least a two and a half year contract.

Luton Town appear to be following in the footsteps of Brentford and Barnsley in leading an unlikely promotion charge in the second tier, helped by data driven recruitment, therefore it is understandable to see why, despite his good form, Lee is surplus to requirements.