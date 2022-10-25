Opinion: Charlton Athletic should consider January loan move for 19-year-old should Watford end German switch

Kwadwo Baah may be returning to Watford from a loan spell at 2. Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf according to Sport Witness via RP Online.

The 19-year-old has struggled for minutes at the German side who sit sixth in the table, and therefore he may end up being available for loan once again in the January transfer window.

Baah garnered a lot of hype for his performances for Rochdale in League One as a 17-year-old, leading to the Hornets winning the race for his signature in the summer of 2021.

The third tier of English football may be an appropriate level to send Baah back to for the remainder of the season, after missing the majority of 2021/22 through injury, with his deal at Vicarage Road running until the summer of 2026.

One club who should be enticed by the potential availability of Baah is Charlton Athletic.

The Addicks have a few options in wide areas at the moment, while Charlie Kirk is taking up a central attacking berth, but that may change come January.

Diallang Jaiyesimi came very close to leaving for League Two on loan at the back end of the summer window and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi may well be recalled and re-deployed on loan in the Championship by Crystal Palace, given his impressive performances so far this season.

That would leave Charlton a little light even with Tyreece Campbell breaking into the side at the weekend.

Bolstering wide areas with an option of the quality that could facilitate a play-off tilt will most likely come via the loan market, and the Addicks only currently have two players in the squad on loan agreements.

Despite limited action in the last season or so, Baah fits the bill, and it speaks volumes to how well thought of the youngster is at Watford, that they were happy to send him to a promotion-pushing side in the German second tier.

The physicality and speed of the Championship may be a little demanding for Baah considering his lack of action since leaving Rochdale, and location-wise the Addicks could put together a compelling case to bring him to the club, if they retain a realistic shot at finishing in the top six when the January window arrives.

Future planning has been an enormous weakness in the Addicks’ player recruitment since relegation to League One, and Baah should be flashing up on their radar ahead of January if he does return to Watford.