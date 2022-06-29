Opinion: Charlton Athletic should cast eyes over Luton Town midfielder following Nathan Jones’ recent comments

Following the appointment of the impressive Ben Garner, Charlton Athletic will be hoping that they can trouble the top-end of League One when the new campaign begins.

It was a rather chaotic season for the Addicks last time around, with Nigel Adkins unable to find the winning formula, and whilst Johnnie Jackson displayed glimpses of promise, the Charlton hierarchy opted to go down a different kind of route with Garner.

Whilst the appointment of the former Swindon Town boss signals change, one thing that could remain in place is their more recent connection with Luton Town.

Andrew Shinnie first arrived on loan with the Addicks back at the start of the 2020/21 campaign, with Elliot Lee then joining on a temporary basis last summer.

Now, with Garner looking to assemble a squad that is able to progress the London club, Elliot Thorpe is someone who has the ability and potential to thrive at The Valley.

It remains to be seen what the immediate future holds for the young midfielder at Kenilworth Road, however, Nathan Jones told Luton Today in a recent interview that the Hatters were still looking to recruit two more midfielders.

If that does come to fruition, then it would be likely that Thorpe would head out on loan, with Charlton certainly a potential destination where he could thrive.

The all-action midfielder, who put in an impressive display against Cambridge United in the FA Cup last season, proved to be an excellent passer of the ball and relentless out of possession.

He has also looked a level above at times within the youth set up at Luton, with his ball-carrying capabilities and reading of the game being two of the more prominent abilities he has displayed.

It is likely that Jones will continue to run the rule over the midfielder this summer, with his immediate future likely to be determined by the business they conduct over the next few weeks.

Losing a midfielder in Elliot Lee, and yet to make any midfield additions, Thorpe’s technical ability, vision and grit would certainly add value to a Charlton team who have the potential to enjoy an excellent campaign.