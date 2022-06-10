Opinion: Charlton Athletic should avoid a move for 33-year-old this summer

Despite a solid 13th place finish this season, Charlton Athletic dismissed manager Johnnie Jackson of his duties at the end of the season.

However, yesterday they announced Swindon manager Ben Garner as his replacement.

Now with a manager appointed and the transfer window now open, the Addicks will be looking to do some good summer business in the hope that they can create a squad good enough to gain promotion back to the Championship next season.

According to a report from Football Insider, one of the targets to sign is striker Danny Hylton.

With his Luton Town contract expiring this summer, the 33-year-old will be leaving Kenilworth Road after six years with the club.

Given the name he has built for himself during his time with Luton, this looks like a fairly solid signing especially on a free transfer.

However, as a new era gets underway at the club, this doesn’t feel like the right signing for Charlton nor one to match their ambitions.

There’s no doubting that Hylton did well at Luton and had two standout seasons in particular in which he scored 21 league goals in his first two seasons at the club.

However, in his four other seasons with the club he’s scored just 12 goals between the four and whilst that’s admittedly on fewer performances per season, it’s not quite up to the same levels.

Furthermore, if you look at his career prior to his move to Luton, he scored double figures in just three seasons all of which were in League Two.

Admittedly, he hasn’t spent much time as a player in League One but even in 17 appearances on loan with AFC Wimbledon back in the 2013-14 season, he scored three goals in that time.

Therefore, if the club are looking for promotion to the Championship, this feels like a riskier signing than is needed.

He’s clearly a good goalscorer but not on a consistent enough level and he hasn’t actually proved he can score regularly in League One or above.

Furthermore, at 33-years-old he is someone who will be reaching the latter stages of his career and there’s no guarantee he would be able to play 90 minutes every week and given his game time has increased over the last few seasons, it suggests he hasn’t got that in him.

You can see why it’s a tempting signing on a free transfer. However, if Garner is looking for goals to take his side up this season, they could definitely find a younger and more consistent player to fit their role instead.