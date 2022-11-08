Opinion: Charlton Athletic must prioritise Stevenage cup tie to avoid missed opportunity

Charlton Athletic have not made it past the third round of the League Cup for 16 years, the last time coming when they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Wycombe Wanderers in 2006/07, going on to suffer relegation from the Premier League that same campaign.

The Addicks take on Stevenage of League Two, on their travels, this evening, with a great chance presenting itself to progress to the last 16 of the competition.

Very few will have any faith at all that the club can go on to compete in the Carabao Cup’s latter stages, but the chances of being drawn against a Premier League club would be an exciting prospect financially and for supporters, if they can get the better of Steve Evans’ side.

Poor recruitment, quantity-wise, in the summer has given Ben Garner an uphill task to have the Addicks competing for a play-off spot in the third tier this season, as the former Swindon Town manager has admitted several times this season, that finishing into the top six would be an overachievement.

Five wins, eight draws and four losses has Charlton four points off of sixth, having played one game more than Bolton Wanderers in sixth spot, after 17 league encounters.

There have been some reasons for optimism, but it is tough with the make-up of the squad and the club hierarchy to put together a compelling argument in favour of a top six finish materialising.

For that reason, Garner should pick his strongest team to take on Stevenage this evening at the Lamex Stadium, as any weakened side may well taste defeat against the high-flying Boro.

11 victories, three draws and three defeats has Stevenage sitting second in League Two with a five-point cushion inside the automatic promotion places.

Steve Evans’ side will play through the thirds at speed, cause problems from set pieces and be very well organised behind the ball against the Addicks.

They have already beaten Reading and Peterborough United in the first two rounds of the competition, both clubs are stronger than Charlton in their current guises, and Garner will have to show them the utmost respect.

It would be worth Charlton jeopardising their potential points return in this Saturday’s trip to Burton Albion in the league, to ensure that they give this opportunity to progress to the Carabao Cup fourth round their best shot.

A potentially attractive tie in the fourth round against a Premier League club would present an opportunity to unite a divided and largely exiled supporter base, one that the club cannot afford to turn down.