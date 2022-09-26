Opinion: Charlton Athletic must consider tactical switch to tackle emerging crisis

Charlton Athletic are winless in their last six in League One and have fallen away from the play-off chasing pack as a result.

The Addicks put together a fairly promising start to the campaign under Ben Garner, beating Derby County and Plymouth Argyle in their opening quintet, along with a very impressive performance in a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

They have looked dangerous going forward in every match that they have played, and though there are concerns over the personnel and end product in the final third, it is nowhere near as pressing of an issue as their defensive frailties.

The Addicks rank 19th for expected goals (xG) against, as per Wyscout, keeping just one clean sheet in their ten league outings so far.

That shut-out came in the 1-0 victory over Derby County, but it was a match where they could not have had any complaints had they gone into half time multiple goals down, allowing chances equating to 1.97 xGA in the match.

Ryan Inniss and Sam Lavelle have not looked convincing at the heart of defence alongside summer signing and vice-captain Eoghan O’Connell, who has had some hairy moments to say the least as well.

Moving to a three at the back formation, providing more defensive cover and an extra man when playing out from the back, could make them a little harder to break down.

Sean Clare came second in the club’s Player of the Season vote last term, mostly for his performances playing on the right of a defensive trio and the 26-year-old could slot into the role again if necessary.

Without a naturally left footed defender in the squad, the left centre back role will be a dilemma for Ben Garner, but additional cover could aid that problem.

The left back position has been a huge issue at the start of this season, and deploying a formation with wing backs, with less defensive responsibilities, could help the likes of Charles Clayden contribute, should Steven Sessegnon’s fitness struggles persist.

Terell Thomas is yet to make an appearance since recently arriving as a free agent and given Inniss’ steep ups and downs in a Charlton shirt, Thomas could be an option to step into a back three in the coming weeks and months.

No matter how promising performances have been in the final third, the Addicks will not be able to produce the kind of run that pushes them back into the top half and play-off contention, unless they stem the flow of goals going in their own net, and a formation change could help them achieve that.