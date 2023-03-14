Opinion: Charlton Athletic decision on Monday was the right one, but they must act fast to make the most of it

It’s fair to say it has been a busy few days in terms of contract business at Charlton Athletic.

Late last week, it was announced that goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer has extended his deal with the club, until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That was followed on Saturday, by the news that manager Dean Holden has also put pen to paper on a contract that is also set to run until the summer of 2026.

Then, on Monday, the Addicks backed that up further, by announcing that they had triggered the option in the contract of Corey Blackett-Taylor, until the end of next season.

Just like the other two, there can be little doubt that the decision Charlton have taken over the future of Blackett-Taylor, is the right one.

The winger has been a key player for the Addicks this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 28 League One games this season.

So far, only Crystal Palace loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has more direct goal contributions for the Addicks (12) than those 12 that have been provided by Blackett-Taylor this season.

As a result, it does seem to make perfect sense to trigger that option in order to secure his future at The Valley, though there is an argument Charlton must do what they can to go further than that with regards to the future of Blackett-Taylor, by securing a new, long term contract for him.

The fact of the matter is, that while the winger is no longer in a position where he can leave Charlton for free in the summer, that could still be the club’s final chance to receive a fee for the player.

Consequently, any interest that emerges at that point could put the Addicks under some pressure to sell, since they may not want to miss out on gaining a financial windfall from a player who is so valuable to the club.

Indeed, it would be no surprise if such an eventuality was to develop either, when you consider the fact that Wigan reportedly made a deadline day attempt to sign the 25-year-old.

But while they are not going to want to miss out on a fee for him, you feel Charlton are not going to want to let him go any time soon either, given they know how valuable a player he can be for them as well.

As a result,you feel the Addicks must now be working hard to come to an agreement with the winger that secures a new long term deal, and eliminates the risk of either of those eventualities happening.

It seems therefore, that having eased the pressure on themselves with regards to Blackett-Taylor’s short term future by triggering that option, it is now crucial for Charlton to take advantage of that, by addressing his long term situation.