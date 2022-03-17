Opinion: Championship defensive star could be excellent signing for West Ham in the summer

It was revealed by Football League World in recent days that Fulham centre-half Tosin Adarabioyo will have another release clause come into play when the transfer window opens this summer.

The same report also explained, according to FLW sources, that the 24-year-old was on the radar of Premier League side West Ham United with a potential summer move on the cards.

With that being said, Tosin Adarabioyi would be an excellent signing for David Moyes and West Ham United this summer.

First of all, he is a very talented defender and although with Fulham dominating games this season he hasn’t been the busiest centre-back in the division, Adarabioyi has still showed his class at times.

The defender has been a mainstay in the heart of Fulham’s defence as they look set to comfortably win promotion to the Premier League, appearing 33 times in the Championship for the Cottagers this campaign.

He has also played in the Premier League before, which would be advantageous when making the step back up to the top-flight in the eventuality of a West Ham transfer.

Although Fulham were relegated, Adarabioyo’s performance were a rare positive in a tough season for them, with the defender getting 33 top-flight appearances under his belt.

Not only that, but West Ham are also lacking numbers in the centre-back position.

They have Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna on the books, but adding Adarabioyo to this mix would not only provide more depth, but also competition.

Add that to the fact that Dawson is now 31, Ogbonna is 33, and there is uncertainty surrounding Kurt Zouma over his animal cruelty, adding Adarabioyi this summer seems a no-brainer if the Hammers do hold an interest.

They also look set to qualify for European competition again next season, which would leave a congested fixture list and mean Adarabioyi would certainly have some role to play at the London Stadium if he made the move.

Finally, with a release clause coming into effect, West Ham may not be forced to pay a huge fee to secure the 24-year-old’s services.

We know previously that Adarabioyo had a £10 million release clause – which has now expired – but if the figure this summer was anything close to that number, West Ham would be getting some excellent value for money in this signing.

Paying a relatively modest fee would leave the possibility of selling the defender on for big profit in the future, too.

We’ve seen in recent years with the likes of Ben White and Harry Maguire that English centre-backs can be sold for big money and at 24, Adarabioyo has plenty of time to improve and establish himself as worthy of that level of fee.

All things considered then, singing Tosin Adarabioyi should be a no-brainer signing for David Moyes and West Ham United this summer.