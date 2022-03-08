Opinion: Championship clubs should monitor 26-year-old’s situation at Barnsley

Barnsley are currently battling away to try and secure another year of Championship football in what remains of this campaign.

The Tykes’ push for survival has been boosted in recent weeks, with Poya Asbaghi’s side winning three of their last five matches, in what has been a tough set of fixtures on paper.

The additions of Domingos Quina and Amine Bassi have revitalised the Yorkshire club, and with 12 games to go, they will eager to repeat a similar escape to the one they completed during the 2019/20 campaign.

Quina and Bassi have certainly added creativity and have provided the Tykes with an extra dimension to their attacking play, however, a lot of credit has to go to Carlton Morris too.

The 26-year-old missed a large chunk of the first half of the season, suffering a knee injury in August that kept him out until late November.

Possessing an excellent technical ability, real athleticism and attacking intelligence, Morris has been a massive threat since returning to Championship action for the Yorkshire club.

He is also someone who offers versatility, as he holds the ability to operate on both flanks, whilst he has more recently shone centrally as a sole striker.

Morris possesses lots of attributes that make him a good Championship striker, with his skillset not justifying a move down to League One, should relegation be confirmed at Oakwell in what remains.

The former Norwich City forward has netted six times and has provided a further three assists in 19 appearances this season, proving to be a handful for the side battling to survive the Championship drop.

Interestingly, the recent decision to move him more central has paid off with his goal contributions, as Morris has netted twice and has three assists in his last six matches.

Morris is an unpredictable forward, possessing the physicality and aerial dominance to thrive in grittier games, whilst he also has the vision, link-up play and desire to run in behind, to match a more possession-based style of football.

It is this kind of versatility that should make him an appealing option for Championship clubs, should this season end in regelation for the Tykes.