Opinion: Championship clubs should be setting their sights on Swansea City outcast

With the January transfer window fast approaching, clubs are already scouting the market for players to strengthen their respective ambitions.

Lots of excellent players within the EFL have seen fewer minutes on the pitch than most would expect, with the opening of the window providing them with a chance to earn a move.

One player who will be desperate to see regular minutes in a first-team environment once again is Swansea City midfielder Jay Fulton, with the 27-year-old out of favour in South Wales.

He has fallen victim to a changing philosophy and playing style at the Swansea.com Stadium, and whilst he has the ability and desire to succeed in the Championship, it is unlikely that he will get himself back into contention under Martin’s leadership.

Former Swansea manager, Steve Cooper, who is now at the helm at Saturday’s opposition, Nottingham Forest, is a big admirer of the 27-year-old, with the Midlands club named as an interested party in his services almost immediately after the new boss arrived.

Given Forest’s midfield options now, and Cooper seeming to find somewhat of a winning formula in the middle of the park, it will be a surprise if they do move for Fulton.

However, the addition of Fulton would be a shrewd bit of business for the majority of clubs in the Championship.

The midfielder possesses the technical ability, vision and range of passing to help dominate possession, forming an excellent relationship with Matt Grimes during the last couple of campaigns.

However, he also has the grit and desire to win the ball back for his side, proving to be an excellent presser of the ball, being intelligent whilst pushing forward too.

Whether a lower Championship club might look to add him for his experience at this level, or a mid-table club looking to bolster their midfield options, Fulton should certainly still be operating in the second-tier.

The 27-year-old might be out of favour at Swansea, but that does not mean other Championship clubs could benefit from his arrival.

A drop down to League One, in my eyes, would not be justified, but ultimately, if second-tier sides are not interested or react slowly, then a third-tier destination might just be on the cards.