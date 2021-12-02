Opinion: Championship clubs should be ready to pounce on MK Dons star come January

Scott Twine managed to attract a whole host of Championship interest last January, with Bournemouth, Brentford, Luton Town, QPR and Reading named as the clubs in pursuit, as per a tweet from The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

No deal for the 22-year-old came to fruition during January, but in the summer, MK Dons eventually secured his services.

With the amount of higher-level interest in the exciting attacking midfielder, it was seemingly an excellent bit of business by the League One club.

His performances at Stadium MK thus far have justified the excitement around his name when he first joined, and it would be no surprise to see Championship level interest resurface in January.

It is expected that he would be a lot more of a costly option now than last January when he was edging closer to being out of contract, with the 22-year-old putting pen-to-paper on a long-term contract on arrival in Buckinghamshire.

However, his consistently high levels of performance, combined with his goal contributions thus far, makes him an option that Championship clubs should be at least monitoring.

Twine has chipped in with nine goals and six assists in 19 league games so far this season, proving to be a real source of goals, whilst possessing the creativity to turn provider.

Twine left Swindon with a reputation of scoring screamers, and it appears that he has brought that to Buckinghamshire.

However, he is a player that also thrives from the possession-based style that MK Dons operate in, with his technical ability and levels of patience matching this philosophy.

He also possess the vision and is brave at certain points to break the lines and create something around the edges of the box.

There are a couple of clubs in the Championship that would certainly benefit from his arrival, whether that would be now or in the summer.

One club is Birmingham City as they are set to feel the creative void with Riley McGree set to join back up with Charlotte FC, whilst Tahith Chong is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

A former interested party in Luton could also be a good destination, with Twine’s vision and final third ability perhaps an avenue for Nathan Jones to explore.