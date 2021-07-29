Opinion: Championship clubs should be queuing up for Everton man after Blackpool transfer move

You couldn’t blame anyone of a Blackpool persuasion for being pleased with their club’s transfer business this summer.

Following their promotion back to the Championship after six years away at the end of last season, the Seasiders have certainly been busy with their preparations for their return to the second-tier.

Neil Critchley’s side have already brought in nine new players in the transfer market, providing an exciting new look to the Tangerine squad as the return to competitive action starts to loom into view.

Now though, it could be argued that Blackpool’s latest piece of transfer business, ought to catch the attention of a number of the clubs they are competing with in the Championship next season.

It was announced on Thursday that Blackpool have agreed to sign striker Tyreece John-Jules on a season long loan deal from deal from Arsenal, which may now have implications for one of the Seasiders’ other loanees from last season.

The second-half of the 2020/21 season saw Ellis Simms join Blackpool on loan from Everton, and he certainly made an impact during his time at Bloomfield Road.

While at Blackpool, Simms scored ten goals and provided one assist in 23 league outings to help the club to promotion from League One, playing an important role in that success.

Indeed, following Simms’ impact at Blackpool, it was reported earlier this summer that Everton are now considering handing the striker a new contract, before sending him out on loan again next season.

Given his familiarity with the club, and the fact he would be making just a short trip from Merseyside to the Fylde coast with a move from Everton to Blackpool, you might have put the Seasiders in a strong position to seal another loan agreement for the 20-year-old for the coming campaign.

But with John-Jules now joining Gary Madine, Joe Nuttall, Bez Lubala and fellow new signing Shayne Lavery in backing up last season’s top scorer Jerry Yates – who himself recently signed a contract at Bloomfield Road – you have to question whether Blackpool need to bring in another striker such as Simms.

Indeed, such a deal for the Everton man, even on loan, could still take funds out of Blackpool’s budget that they may need to add to other areas of their squad this summer, meaning it may now be a surprise to see Simms back at Bloomfield Road next season.

As a result, given Everton may well be open to letting Simms leave temporarily this summer, and the fact that his performances in League One earlier this year suggest he could make an impact in the Championship, this move by Blackpool, and its potential consequences on Simms’ future, should garner the interest of a number of second-tier clubs.

That is further enhanced when you consider the goalscoring struggles endured by several clubs in the Championship last season, who have yet to strengthen in attack this summer, and so could certainly benefit from the addition of the threat that Simms provides upfront.

It seems therefore, that having already done themselves plenty of favours this summer, Blackpool’s latest transfer agreement, may now have done the same for some of the clubs they will be going up against in the next few months.