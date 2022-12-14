Opinion: Championship clubs must look to take advantage as Middlesbrough’s stance on Leeds United transfer swoop emerges

While there may be several new players who arrive at Middlesbrough during the January transfer window, it seems that Leeds United‘s Cody Drameh will not be one of them.

The right-back is reportedly set to leave Elland Road when the market reopens at the turn of the year, having struggled for first-team minutes in Jesse Marsch’s side during the current campaign.

That had led to Middlesbrough being name checked as one of the sides to hold an interest in the 21-year-old, although it now appears that deal is already something of a non-starter.

According to Teesside Live journalist Craig Johns, ‘Boro will in fact, not be pursuing a deal for Drameh in January, with right-back not among the positions they are aiming to add to at that point.

If that does indeed prove to be the case, then you get the feeling that the North East club’s stance over a move for the Leeds man, is one that a number of their Championship rivals should be trying to exploit.

Last season, Drameh spent the second half of the campaign on loan in the second-tier of English football with Cardiff City, where he enjoyed an excellent few months.

During his time in the Welsh capital, the right-back became a key figure for the Bluebirds, helping them to climb safely away from the Championship relegation zone, having been in a somewhat uncomfortable position when he arrived.

Indeed, so impressive were Drameh’s performances at Cardiff, that despite spending only half the season there, he was still named the club’s Player of the Year.

As a result, it would now be another big coup for any number of Championship sides to secure the services of a player with the ability to make such an impact in the second-tier in such a short space of time, would be a major coup.

So with Middlesbrough’s stance meaning there is one less club to compete with, there are plenty of others in the Championship who should surely be looking to take advantage of that opening with a move of their own.

Admittedly, there are a number of Premier League and European clubs also said to be interested in Drameh, who will provide plenty of competition for those Championship sides who might be keen.

However, given he has struggled for game time with Leeds this season, there is a possibility that Drameh would not be walking straight into the starting XI if he joined another top-flight club.

By contrast, the defender’s previous success in the Championship with Cardiff, means he would surely be in a strong position to get regular first-team football quickly, if he was to make a return to the second-tier.

Given it appears that chance to play regularly proved to be a key motivating factor behind his decision to push for his loan move to Cardiff last season, the ability to give him those opportunities again this time around, could give Championship clubs an advantage in the race for his services come the turn of the year.

With all that in mind, it seems that even if Middlesbrough will not be pursuing a move for Drameh in January, there are plenty of others on their level, who ought to be considering doing so.