Opinion: Cashing-in on Ross Stewart is the right path forward for Sunderland

Sunderland will have a big decision to make in January regarding the future of Ross Stewart.

The striker has been a talismanic figure at the Stadium of Light over the last 18 months and was crucial to the team earning promotion to the Championship last season.

But with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2023, then a big call will need to be made in the upcoming January transfer window if an extension cannot be agreed.

In an ideal world, the Scot would remain with Sunderland as a long-term figure in the side.

But the reality is that Stewart has yet to agree new terms with the Black Cats, and Football League World has exclusively reported that the second division side are considering cashing-in on the forward if an offer arrives at the turn of the year.

With Rangers and Celtic circling around the 26-year-old, a return to the Scottish Premiership seems like a likely scenario in the January window.

But perhaps this is not quite the potential disaster that it may have seemed during the summer when Stewart’s future was again up in the air.

Stewart has been absent for a good chunk of this campaign, appearing just seven times in the league and just once under Tony Mowbray.

While he has earned an impressive tally of five goals in that period, the team has still coped well in his absence.

The emergence of Ellis Simms, on loan from Everton this season, has helped ease the load up front.

The American has bagged four league goals from 12 appearances and has performed well.

14 quiz questions about historic Sunderland moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1883 1887 1891

Sunderland have also earned impressive results with Stewart and sit 15th in the table, four points clear of the relegation zone.

While losing Stewart would be a blow to the team’s chances of pushing further up the standings, the money earned in a sale could potentially be used to improve the squad as a whole.

This could help Mowbray shape the first team to his liking, with reinforcements needed in attack anyway due to the amount of limited options that he has had available with Simms and Stewart suffering injury issues.

But that the team has survived well without their two key forwards has shown that the potential loss of Stewart would not be as catastrophic as many may have feared had he left last summer.

This team is still more than capable of competing at this level even without the striker, so perhaps the right decision his to cash-in on his value instead of letting him depart as a free agent at the end of the campaign.