Opinion: Carlos Corberan should consider tactical switch to get best out of West Brom squad

Carlos Corberan’s first game in charge of West Bromwich Albion did not go to plan to say the least and Sheffield United picked up a simple 2-0 win at The Hawthorns.

That said, the Blades have been operating at a much higher level than the Baggies this season and therefore the result would not have come as a major surprise.

West Brom set up in a 3-4-3 formation in aiming to negate the Blades’ threats in attack, with Corberan building a reputation for being a very tactically flexible manager in his time at Huddersfield Town.

The Spaniard does not arrive in the Black Country with a clear identity and a set way of playing, having adapted to the task of managing the Terriers in 2020/21 and 2021/22 in their entirety.

In challenging the way that Corberan chose to set the Baggies up, there is a case to be made that a three at the back formation should not be their weapon of choice.

Wing backs of a greater standard than those in the current squad are required to successfully deploy a three at the back system, and Conor Townsend and Matt Phillips are a huge downgrade on Harry Toffolo and Sorba Thomas, who thrived in the position under Corberan last season.

Therefore, playing to Albion’s strengths would be deploying a formation that benefits wingers and attacking midfielders, their strongest area of the pitch compared to other sides in the division.

Goalscoring has been a huge problem for the Baggies for a long while now and dropping a player of John Swift’s ability is unlikely to make that situation any better.

The first names on the team sheet for the Baggies should be Jed Wallace, Karlan Grant (as a winger), Swift and Daryl Dike when fit.

A 3-4-3 formation does not accommodate that quartet, unless Swift drops into a midfield two which would not be beneficial for his skillset.

A 4-3-3 formation would allow Conor Townsend to drop back to the left back position that he is more suited to and allow Swift to operate in an attacking midfield role, not dissimilar from the one he was so successful in for Reading over a long period of time.

While Dike is slowly re-integrated into the first team, Corberan should bring Kenneth Zohore in from the cold to add another option in the final third.

The physical Danish striker has experience of winning promotion from the Championship on two occasions, can create space for the more gifted players around him by occupying backlines and has greater on-the-ball ability than is given credit for.

A 3-4-3 system limits Albion’s attacking quality due to inferior wing backs and a 4-3-3 system could better suit the personnel in the squad.

They are quickly running out of time to find the right formula.