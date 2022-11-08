Opinion: Carlos Corberan set for big boost at West Brom amid latest striker news

It would be fair to say things have not gone as West Bromwich Albion envisaged when it comes to Daryl Dike.

It seems so long ago now that the Baggies made the statement signing – one that made the rest of the Championship sit up and take notice – but it has in fact been less than a year.

Perhaps it feels so long ago because of how things have transpired since then.

Albion have not only got got rid of Valerien Ismael in that period, the boss that was in place when Dike arrived and that had worked with him previously at Barnsley, but also Steve Bruce.

Carlos Corberan is now in charge at The Hawthorns, meaning Dike can currently claim the unfortunate statistic of having as many managers at the club as he has made appearances in a West Brom shirt, which both stand at three.

With Dike’s injury record since arriving at the club well documented, with the forward having made just three club appearances so far, there is positive news.

Last night, the multi-million pound winter signing played 45 minutes as West Brom’s under-21 side ran out 5-1 losers to Nottingham Forest.

Dike even managed to score from the penalty spot, and there have even been a suggestion by local media that Dike could get minutes for the first team versus Stoke City this weekend if he came through the under-21 action unscathed.

What a huge boost that would be for West Brom and Carlos Corberan ahead of the World Cup break and heading into the rest of the Championship campaign.

The Baggies problems in the striking department have been well documented in recent weeks, and if Dike can return and stay fit, Albion may finally have their solution almost a year after forking out a significant transfer fee for him.

Karlan Grant has just three goals to his name so far this season, and is without one in his last ten matches for the club. Although he fired in Dike’s absence last season, it does not appear to be happening for him this.

Outside of Grant, and with Dike sidelined, Corberan’s options are limited.

Brandon Thomas-Asante is stepping up from League Two level to Championship, which makes it a tough ask for him to come in and lead the line at the level required just now.

Elsewhere, Kenneth Zohore has been completely ostracised, making no appearances for the club yet this season, instead turning out for the under-21’s alongside Daryl Dike last night.

At the weekend, Corberan turned to winger Matt Phillips to play centrally, which, is far from ideal.

Indeed, not only will Dike’s return provide the Baggies with a natural, out and out alternative to Karlan Grant, on Grant’s current form, he should be an upgrade.

Wherever Dike has played, he has scored goals, including in the Championship back in 2020/21, helping fire Barnsley into the play-offs with nine goals in 19 league appearances.

The season prior to that in Major League Soccer (MLS), Dike netted eight times and registered three assists in 17 league outings.

It was 10 goals and one assist in 18 matches in the 2021 season following his return from Barnsley.

Given their current predicament, then, sitting 22nd in the Championship, with their current striking options struggling to find form, Daryl Dike’s return, if Albion can keep him fit, will undoubtedly give the side a huge boost as Carlos Corberan looks to turn around their fortunes heading into the World Cup break and beyond.