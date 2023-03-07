Opinion: Carlos Corberan must not hesitate to make this call on 21-year-old’s West Brom future

West Bromwich Albion’s hopes of securing a place in the play-offs later this year were dealt a blow last Friday when they suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of Hull City.

An own-goal from Dara O’Shea and a strike from Benjamin Tetteh secured a 2-0 victory for the Tigers in this particular fixture.

The Baggies are now seven points adrift of Norwich City who occupy sixth place in the Championship standings.

Set to take on Wigan Athletic this evening, West Brom know that they simply have to secure a win in this fixture if they are to launch a bid for a top-six finish over the course of the coming weeks.

Regardless of what division Albion find themselves in, decisions will need to be made this summer regarding the futures of some of their players.

One of the individuals who fits this particular criteria is Quevin Castro.

Signed by West Brom in 2021 on a two-year deal, the midfielder will become a free-agent in June if the club opt against triggering the one-year option that was included as part of this agreement.

Castro made his debut for Albion in their 6-0 defeat to Arsenal in the League Cup and went on to feature on two occasions in the Championship during the closing stages of the previous term.

Instead of including the 21-year-old in the club’s plans for the current term, former West Brom boss Steve Bruce opted to sanction a loan move for him to Burton Albion.

This spell turned out to be a disaster as he only started one league game for the Brewers before his temporary stint was cancelled by mutual consent.

When you consider that Castro recorded an underwhelming average WhoScored match rating of 6.09 at this level, the chances of him being ready to feature week-in, week-out in the second-tier next season are slim.

Keeping this in mind, instead of exercising the option in Castro’s contract, Baggies head coach Carlos Corberan should instead be looking to part ways with him.

Following a loan spell with Notts County in which he scored four goals in 14 appearances for the club, Castro made his third move of the season earlier this year as he joined Gateshead.

Set to return to The Hawthorns at the end of May, the midfielder’s days at West Brom are surely numbered due to his inability to make considerable strides in terms of his development in the aforementioned loan spells.

Given that Corberan will be able to turn to the likes of Okay Yokuslu, Nathaniel Chalobah, Jayson Molumby and Taylor Gardner-Hickman in the heart of midfield next season, Castro’s services will not be required as his team-mates have all demonstrated in the current term that they are capable of competing in the Championship.

A permanent departure from West Brom could turn out to be beneficial for Castro as by joining a team in a lower division, he may be able to kick-start his career later this year by featuring regularly at senior level.

