Opinion: Carlos Corberan has got his stance spot on with confirmation of big West Brom selection call

It seems as though we could be seeing a fair bit more of Josh Griffiths in a West Brom goalkeeper shirt over the course of the next few weeks.

After several spells out on loan elsewhere in the Football League with the likes of Portsmouth, Lincoln and Cheltenham, the 21-year-old finally made his debut for the Baggies in their 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers at The Hawthorns on Wednesday night.

Speaking in the wake of that game, Corberan was keen to praise the experience that Griffiths has developed out on loan, and confirmed that he is set to continue between the posts in the weeks to come.

Given the circumstances, it does feel as though the West Brom boss, as he has done for the vast majority of the time since his appointment at The Hawthorns, has got his approach right with this decision.

While Alex Palmer has been the club’s predominant number one since the Spaniard took charge of the Baggies, his recent injury had seen David Button restored to the starting XI in goal for West Brom in their last few games.

However, Button had become culpable of a number of errors since returning to the side, coming under scrutiny in the same way he had when starting the season under Corberan’s predecessor, Steve Bruce.

That included two costly moments in the Baggies’ 2-0 derby defeat to Birmingham on Friday night, something that had prompted Corberan to make that change in goal for the Blackburn clash.

Given Griffiths then went onto produce a reasonably solid performance in goal – albeit some may feel he could have done somewhat better with Ben Brereton-Diaz’s powerful late free-kick to snatch a point for Rovers – it would make little sense for Corberan to now take the 21-year-old straight back out of the starting XI.

Were he to do that, it is unlikely it would do little to help the confidence of Griffiths, who will no doubt have felt under pressure stepping into the lineup on Wednesday night, amid the scrutiny the goalkeeping situation has come under in the past few weeks.

As a result, a decision to take Griffiths out of the team again would have likely left himself asking questions about his prospects at West Brom, and indeed, whether he had done enough wrong to justify being taken out of the team, particularly when the man replacing him in the form of Button, has been struggling in such a high profile way in recent weeks.

That in turn, would have put plenty of pressure on Griffiths, if he was to then have to be recalled to the starting lineup again further down the line, something which would in itself have been a risk.

By contrast, the public and decisive backing that Corberan has now given the 21-year-old will surely give him a lift, in terms of knowing he has that backing and belief from the man who has been able to turn things around so drastically and positively in the past few months.

Meanwhile, as has already been mentioned, with Palmer still out, if West Brom were to rotate their goalkeeping options again, it would be Button coming into the side.

But given the errors he has made in recent times this season, you do wonder whether he could be relied on to return to the side given how he has cost them recently, particularly given he too, would no doubt be feeling the pressure after being dropped himself, for a previously untested debutant at this level.

Considering how important this goalkeeping situation appears to have become at West Brom with regards to their hopes of staying in the play-off race, it therefore seems that when taking into account the options available to him, Corberan has again got things right for the Baggies.