Opinion: Cardiff want to add Premier League pace to their squad in January – this Manchester City man would be an ideal acquisition

It’s been a tough opening few months of the season for Cardiff City, but things could finally be on the upturn.

The Bluebirds’ first month was actually not too shabby under Mick McCarthy as the Bluebirds lost just one of their opening six league encounters but following a win over Nottingham Forest the cracks really started to show.

Eight straight defeats occurred and it cost McCarthy his job, with under-23’s manager and former EFL striker Steve Morison stepping into the dugout on a temporary basis.

Four points from a possible nine later – which included a miraculous comeback from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 against Stoke City – and Morison has been handed the head coach role until the end of the season.

It means he will be in charge when the January transfer window rolls around and it’s fair to say that the summer recruitment for Cardiff could have been a lot better.

James Collins has hardly made an impact – neither has Mark McGuinness whilst Ryan Wintle was shipped out on loan to Blackpool where he’s performing very well.

Ryan Giles is the exception with the Wolves loanee providing seven assists so far in the league, and it’s his guile from out wide that Cardiff could use more of.

According to Wales Online, the Bluebirds are looking to add more pace to their side in January but with money tight at the club, it looks as though Premier League loans will be targeted.

Some clubs do ask for loan fees and all wages paid so Morison may be hoping for a few favours somewhere, and there is one teenager at a top club who looks ready for a move to the EFL and that is Samuel Edozie.

The 18-year-old made quite a name for himself in pre-season when given a chance by Pep Guardiola, scoring against Championship sides Preston North End and Blackpool, which led to special praise from the Spaniard.

After featuring for both the under-18’s and under-23’s last season at City, Edozie was given his senior debut for the club in the Community Shield against Leicester at the start of the season, proving that he’s well and truly in Pep’s future plans.

Of course though with the competition in the squad Edozie was always going to be playing under-23’s football this season and he’s already scored goals in the Premier League 2, EFL Trophy and the UEFA Youth League during the campaign.

There is a caveat though – Edozie has been injured for a number of weeks and is expected to be out of action until at least the start of 2022, so if Cardiff were to go for him then it’s unlikely he would make an immediate impact.

However he has the pace, trickery and an eye for goal that the club could really do with in the second half of the season and the recruitment team at the Cardiff City Stadium should be on the phone to City asking about his availability as soon as possible.