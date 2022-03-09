Opinion: Cardiff should take a summer punt on 13 assist right-back as permanent Cody Drameh replacement

Cardiff City made fine use of the loan market during the January transfer window, and because of it they’ve seen an upturn in form in the Championship.

The Bluebirds are set to be clear of the relegation zone by the end of the season and their recruitment at the start of 2022 has aided that.

Tommy Doyle, Cody Drameh, Alfie Doughty and strikers Uche Ikpeazu and Jordan Hugill all came into the Cardiff City Stadium and after six wins in their last 10 matches, things are looking better for Steve Morison’s side.

In terms of the loans though, some may be able to be either extended beyond this season or made permanent, but for the likes of Drameh from Leeds United it may be a case of saying goodbye in May.

The youngster has been an ever-present in Morison’s side since his arrival but he’s highly-rated at Elland Road and you get the feeling that Drameh will be a part of the Yorkshire club’s first-team squad in 2022-23 – whatever league they end up in.

Quiz: Can you name what club these Cardiff City one-appearance wonders play for now?

1 of 11 Tom James Barrow Leyton Orient Port Vale Walsall

In that case, Cardiff need to be scouring the market for a new wing-back this summer – perhaps they could exploit the loan market again but there’s definitely some permanent solutions out there and one of those could be Kane Wilson.

The 21-year-old has a stout academy pedigree, having come through the setup at West Bromwich Albion, but after several EFL loan spells he finally found a permanent home at Forest Green Rovers in the summer of 2020.

Wilson only really became a first-teamer at FGR in the second half of last season, but in Rob Edwards’ attacking system this season he’s exploded into life.

Being one of the main sources of creativity in the whole team, Wilson has produced an incredible stat-line after 33 league matches by scoring three goals but setting up 14 for the rest of his team-mates.

The Forest Green strikers thrive off Wilson’s supply line and WhoScored rate him as the joint-second best player in League Two so far this season, which tells a lot.

Wilson averages 9.17 dribbles and 5.33 crosses per match in the league this season but despite his obvious attacking talents, the youngster is also solid in defence with 3.76 interceptions and 5.78 defensive duels per match, with 55 per cent of those duels successful (per Wyscout).

When looking for a long-term Drameh replacement, Cardiff could do a lot worse than look just across the River Severn to Wilson, who is quite clearly on an upwards trajectory in his career and could quite easily make the step up.