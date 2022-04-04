Opinion: Cardiff City’s rebuild could be extremely positive and Morison should be trusted to complete it

Cardiffcould be set to lose as many as 14 players from their first team squad and those out on loan.

All seems doom and gloom at Cardiff City heading into the summer, the side sit 17th in the table, just gave Swansea the first double in the derby for over a 100 years and are set to lose star loan signings such as Tommy Doyle and Cody Drameh.

The club could also face losing as many as 10 first team players whose deals run out at the end of the season most notably midfielder Joe Ralls who has been at the club for longer than a decade.

This is not completely the case, Cardiff sat in the bottom three at the turn of the new year and looked destined for a relegation scrap.

Though manager Steve Morison who was appointed in November has breathed fresh air into the side winning key matches and marching up the table with a team full of Welsh youngsters, loan signings trying to prove a point and Championship experience in key areas.

Although Morison has drawn many critics after the Swansea game with fans feeling the passion for the historic derby wasn’t present, but while Morison did make key mistakes during and after the game it’s definitely not enough to forget what he’s achieved in a short amount of time.

Cardiff have the biggest summer in years coming up with what will be a total overhaul of the squad meaning the side that will start the 22/23 season will most likely look completely different.

The club will need a stable transfer committee going into the transfer window and changing things now will only further complicate it.

The Bluebirds are set to lose some this season’s key performers under Morison in the summer with loan players returning to their parent clubs, The likes of Tommy Doyle, Cody Drameh and vital frontman Jordan Hugill will all depart the club leaving gaping holes in the starting eleven.

Loan signings have proved vital for Cardiff over recent years especially when Neil Harris was appointed in 2019 signing the likes of Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo on loan during his tenure.

While the loan market wasn’t utilised under Mick McCarthy with Ryan Giles being the only notable signing Steve Morison seems to have a brilliant grasp on finding the best young players being made available by big clubs.

Morisons nous to know exactly the type of player he wants as well as extensive research and scouting of younger talent is exactly why he can be trusted to replace those players returning to their parent club this summer.

The next worry is the sheer amount of players out of contract, though this is the positive change Cardiff need, many of the out of contract players such as Marlon Pack, Leandro Bacuna and Isaac Vassell are on high wages and aren’t playing the number of games to back it up, and players like Alex Smithies whilst playing first team football, is earning a lot more the the club can afford to pay.

Cardiff also have players on loan who are likely to leave at the end of the season, with Gavin Whyte, Josh Murphy and Ciaron Brown very unlikely to return to the Welsh capital having not made enough impact on the squad in the last few seasons.

Though not all the players out of contract will necessarily leave, Joe Ralls looks destined to be offered a new deal while Vaulks and Flint could have done enough to earn new contracts though likely as squad players going forward.

Though the rest should likely depart, not offering enough in return for the wages being paid out, and the Swansea game showing that a core change is needed in the dressing room.

With the players that are looking to stay still being key parts of the team and those destined to go largely ageing squad players this is exactly the opportunity for Cardiff to move on a lot of wages and start a new chapter, with the club looking to ingrain better younger players in the squad as they look to become more self sufficient and Steve Morison could be the perfect man to do it.

Leading on from that, those leaving will also open a new window of opportunity for different players in the academy, Smithies going could finally see George Ratcliffe given his chance as the number 2 goalkeeper while Marlon Pack’s departure could see Sam Bowen reclaim his stake as a first team regular, hopefully opening the door for more Welsh talent to come through the ranks.

With so many leaving players of course they will need to be replaced, and on a strict budget.

Though this could be Cardiff’s opportunity to ramp up the largely underrated work they have done as of late in finding cheap talent that can slot straight into the first team.

The likes of Ryan Wintle, Perry Ng, Kieffer Moore and Mark McGuinness were all combined signed for less than the £5 million, Cardiff City paid that for Robert Glatzel alone in 2019.

Showing that the club have made an improvement over the last 18 months on finding better deals, though this will need to be ramped up come the summer.

It’s a big transfer window ahead for Cardiff City and Steve Morison but only time will tell how it pans out, Morison has shown more than enough to be offered the time to build a new Cardiff City and the summer is going to be his first major test.