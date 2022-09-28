Opinion: Cardiff City’s inaction in replacing Steve Morison is as absurd as his dismissal

When it was first announced that Steve Morison had been relieved of his duties at Cardiff City, it caught many by surprise.

While he wasn’t blowing the Championship away by any means, there was also no real suggestion that the Bluebirds were struggling to get the results the team was capable of.

A defeat to Huddersfield Town was definitely a low point given the Terriers’ start to the season, but it was hardly the final straw in a dismal run of form.

It was only a few days prior that the South Wales club had earned an important three points away from home to Middlesbrough.

Three wins from their opening 10 games also had the team positioned 18th in the league standings.

None of this particularly added up to a disaster, especially given the shift in focus from the club to move towards building up a younger squad of players.

Morison had been very vocal in taking responsibility for the team following a busy summer transfer window.

It felt like Cardiff were really trying to build themselves back up after a difficult few years following their relegation from the Premier League.

The 39-year-old had built a young squad on a tight budget and was doing enough to get the results to see Cardiff by relatively safely.

However, the time to make a change was during the international break.

That was the one big positive of removing Morison from his position.

It gave the board time to find a replacement without the team being impacted too much.

But we are now out the other side of this break in play and Cardiff aren’t any closer to hiring Morison’s replacement.

This highlights the clear lack of planning that went behind this rash decision, and is a worrying sign for Cardiff ahead.

Other clubs like Huddersfield, Derby County, Sunderland and Stoke City have all acted much more shrewdly to bring in their latest managers in recent weeks.

Whoever now walks in the doors at the Cardiff City Stadium will do so in the middle of a very hectic schedule ahead of the World Cup getting underway in November.

The Bluebirds face 11 games in six weeks before the league is put on hold.

That is a significant chunk of the campaign to take place in such little time and could be the most important period of the season.

Not having a coach in place in time to be ready for this is poor management from the board. It has left the players preparing under an interim coach who doesn’t have the credentials to take this team any further than Morison likely would have had he not been sacked.