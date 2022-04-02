Opinion: Cardiff City should target this 22 year-old wing-back this summer

Cardiff City are heading into a transition under Steve Morison and will need to rebuild their squad this summer.

One of the positions that will need strengthening is at right wing-back, particularly if Steve Morison is to persist with playing three at the back.

If not, it’s still a problem area for the Bluebirds that will need addressing in the summer. This of course is in the unlikely event they are able to keep hold of Cody Drameh on loan from Leeds next season, but given his level of performance for Cardiff, it will be a struggle.

Drameh’s performances have highlighted the importance of the role of a flying wing-back in this Cardiff team having played a number of seasons with a more conservative approach under Neil Harris and Steve Morison.

If Steve Morison is to imprint his philosophy into this side, he needs to attract the right kind of player. Of course, that’s made difficult by Cardiff’s financial situation, so Morison will need to be financially prudent when it comes to splashing money.

One player they should consider is Kane Wilson of Forest Green Rovers.

There has been a transfer shift from Cardiff in the last year, with more of a focus on attracting good quality players they can develop for a low fee.

The plus side with Wilson before mentioning his performances is his availability on a free transfer in the summer, and at 22, he’s got time to develop.

What he offers importantly as a wing-back is the ability to create chances for his teammates. Forest Green Rovers are flying high in League Two and look on course for promotion and a key element of that is the output of Wilson.

So far this season, Wilson has contributed 13 assists and averages two key passes a game. From a wing-back position, he’s creating two big chances a game for his teammates, whether that’s from crosses or passes into smart areas.

He’s efficient with the ball at his feet as well, averaging just under three dribbles per game, so he’s clearly confident going forward.

Defensively, he’s even better. He wins just over five tackles per game and has shown to be a difficult player to get past.

There’s a lot more to come from the former West Brom youngster and Cardiff could do a lot worse than bring him in. Getting him on a free as well will mean focussing funds in other key areas of the pitch that perhaps need it more.