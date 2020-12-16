Opinion: Cardiff City should strike PL transfer agreement with ideal January signing set to be available

With January fast approaching, finding a replacement for Kieffer Moore has to be at the top of Cardiff City’s winter transfer list.

The news that Moore, who has been excellent since arriving from Wigan in the summer, has a tear in his hamstring is a huge blow for the Bluebirds ahead of a busy festive period.

Manager Neil Harris has revealed that it is unclear when he will be back but Cardiff cannot afford to run the risk of being without a quality striker for an extended period if they harbour any realistic hopes of challenging for a top-six place.

Moore has been a key man for the Welsh club this term, top-scoring for them with eight goals, and the mystery over his absence makes finding a replacement a top priority in January. Following recent developments, a move for Glenn Murray looks like the ideal solution.

The experienced striker has made little impact while on loan at Watford this season, reduced to just one start and four substitute appearances in the Championship due to the embarrassment of riches that Hornets boss Vladimir Ivic has available to him.

Recent reports have indicated that Brighton and Watford are close to coming to an agreement to terminate the move in January, which will likely mean that the 37-year-old is available in the winter window.

Signing him on loan is unlikely to be a move that breaks the bank for Cardiff but it should provide them with someone to lead the line in Moore’s absence – however long that goes on.

Watford may not have made use of him but Murray’s quality at this level should not be underestimated, as his goalscoring record illustrates.

The striker fired in 23 goals and added six assists in his last full season in the Championship, while he grabbed 30 goals when he helped Crystal Palace secure promotion to the Premier League.

The Englishman may be in the twilight of his career but as a stopgap replacement for Moore, he could be an ideal signing for Cardiff and one that they should already be trying to line up.

The indications are that with Brighton and Watford reportedly set to agree to terminate the current loan move, things seem to be falling into place for such a deal. It’s on the Bluebirds now to make it happen.