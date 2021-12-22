Opinion: Cardiff City should push for permanent agreement with 21-year-old

Cardiff City operated very sensibly in the summer transfer window in entering their final season of parachute payments in the Championship.

However, investing in players that you will likely make a profit on in their sale is always a smart business move in the EFL. The Bluebirds do not look set to splash the cash in January despite being precariously placed just three points above the relegation zone.

There is a player in the Cardiff squad at the moment that would represent smart business if they were to convince him to sign on a permanent basis and that is Ryan Giles. The 21-year-old may well cost a pretty penny from his parent club, Wolverhampton Wanderers, however signing him would embody investing for the future and send a message out that Cardiff are a more progressive club, than the one slogging it out to stay up in the second tier, just three seasons after being narrowly relegated from the Premier League.

Cardiff would have saved funds on appointing rookie manager Steve Morison until the end of the season, rather than someone with previous success at Championship level or elsewhere in the EFL. There may also be potential income to be had if interest around Kieffer Moore crops up next month.

Reports emerged in the summer that Giles’ parent club, Wolves, were interested in a deal for Cardiff star man Kieffer Moore, if the Bluebirds can manipulate this situation to their advantage then they can end up with the more valuable asset. With Marcal, Jonny Otto and Rayan Ait Nouri currently blocking Ryan Giles’ path to the first team at Molineux, there could be value to be had in persuading the flying wide man to stick around in the Welsh capital given he has guaranteed first team opportunities there.

The 21-year-old may well have other offers having registered nine assists in a very poor attacking side this term. However, if Cardiff can strike while the iron is hot and provide a platform for Giles to kick on in his career, they could have the opportunity to pull off an outstanding piece of business.