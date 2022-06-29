Opinion: Cardiff City should pursue reunion with 28-year-old

No striker has entered the building in this summer transfer window at Cardiff City, as the Bluebirds prepare for their first full season under Steve Morison in the Championship.

The Bluebirds have flown out of the blocks to make nine additions already in the form of: Ollie Tanner, Andy Rinomhota, Mahlon Romeo, Callum O’Dowda, Jamilu Collins, Ryan Allsop, Jak Alnwick, Vontae Daley-Campbell and Ebou Adams.

Many were required, with a lot of players moving on at the end of their contracts but there is still some strengthening to do in the attacking third.

James Collins is out of favour and an exit looks on the cards, meaning that Isaak Davies, Max Watters, Gavin Whyte and Mark Harris are their only senior forward options.

Uche Ikpeazu and Jordan Hugill made positive impacts on loan from Middlesbrough and Norwich City in the second half of last season, and the former could be available again, but the latter, and more successful loanee, seems likely to begin the campaign with the Canaries.

West Bromwich Albion are listening to offers for Kenneth Zohore after the 28-year-old was out of favour for almost the entirety of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Dane has one year remaining on his contract and arrived at The Hawthorns from Cardiff in the summer of 2019.

Zohore scored 24 goals in 101 outings for the Bluebirds, and played his part as the club sealed automatic promotion to the Premier League under Neil Warnock.

Davies and Harris, in particular, seem like players in Morison’s first team plans for next season, and they are the type of forwards that thrive when playing around a central striker.

Zohore has the physicality the hold his own aerially and with his hold-up play in the Championship, while also being a capable dribbler when receiving the ball on the half-turn in the final third.

With the Baggies keen to get him off the books, a loan or loan to buy move could be negotiated, although there is a chance that his wages are astronomical compared to the rest of the Bluebirds’ frontline.

Zohore will likely have to take a pay-cut for his next move, having been signed by the Baggies fuelled by parachute payments, and a successful campaign in the second tier this term with the Bluebirds would set the Dane up better to leave the club next summer as he edges into the peak years of his career.