Opinion: Cardiff City should not hesitate to offload 30-year-old in January

Cardiff City have a lot to ponder heading into the January transfer window with the club precariously placed in the Championship table.

The Bluebirds are sat in 20th place just three points above Peterborough United in 22nd approaching Steve Morison’s first chance to strengthen the squad since his appointment as manager.

The Welshman is only in place on a deal until the end of the season and therefore he is as dispensable as some of the players, however now trusted with the remit of keeping the club in the Championship he should at least have some access to the tools to complete the job.

In their final season of parachute payments it seems clear that the club are looking to decrease their expenditure on player wages. Morison will have presented a cheaper option than a more experienced second tier manager and in other cost cutting attempts there is one player who jumps off the squad list as surplus to requirements, particularly as possibly one of the highest earners at the club.

Leandro Bacuna is one of the remaining survivors in the squad from the Bluebirds’ Premier League relegation in 2018/19 and the Curacao international has split opinion amongst the supporters since arriving in the Welsh capital. The 30-year-old signed from Reading in January 2019 for over £3 million according to Transfermarkt, and the attack-minded midfielder has contributed just four goals in 115 appearances since.

With a lot of promising younger talents making their mark on the first team picture this season, blocking their pathway and taking up a sizeable portion of the wage bill is counter-productive as Cardiff look to bring through the next generation. Bacuna has a contract running until the end of next season and at 30 it could be the most lucrative deal he has for the remainder of his career.

If there is an opportunity to free up wages and offload Bacuna in January the Bluebirds should definitely take it. The former Aston Villa man has had an up and down but albeit successful career in English football since leaving Groningen in 2013, there could potentially be suitors for him back in the Eredivisie to entertain next month.

The development of Sam Bowen, Kieron Evans and Rubin Colwill would be in a better place for the exit of Leandro Bacuna in January.