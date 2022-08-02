Opinion: Cardiff City should make ambitious swoop for experienced striker

For a team that struggled for the most part last season and had seven new faces in their starting line-up on the opening day of the 2022-23 Championship campaign, one of the last teams you really want to come up against is a Norwich City team who are looking to prove a point following their relegation from the Premier League.

It wasn’t an issue for Cardiff City though, who defied the pre-match odds to record a 1-0 win over the Canaries on home turf.

There has been plenty of changes in the Welsh capital this summer, with head coach Steve Morison getting a lot of his business done early in order to let his team gel throughout pre-season.

It appears that is was definitely a good thing as a victory over a promotion favourite in the form of Norwich is certainly a statement result.

What was painfully clear though is that Cardiff are in desperate need of some new strikers.

Max Watters started the match but the jury is out on him when it comes to being a Championship-level player, whilst Mark Harris came off the bench in the second half.

Offers are said to be in for potential targets, and whilst the budget may not be as big as it has been in years gone by, there could be wages on offer for that one marquee addition.

A man who guarantees goals at Championship level, Lewis Grabban finds himself a free agent after turning down a new contract at Nottingham Forest this summer.

Having been a Reds player since 2018 and scoring 56 goals in all competitions in that time, Grabban has departed the Tricky Trees and on the face of it it is a surprise move considering he will have had something to offer off the bench in the top flight if fit.

Grabban was injured though at times last season, but when fully fit we know he’s a proven goalscorer, and despite being 34 years of age now, he could be an asset to plenty of Championship teams.

With their lack of options – and experience at second tier level – Cardiff should push the boat out for Grabban at a time where there aren’t many natural goalscorers on the market.

Billy Sharp showed last season that she is just a number when it comes to finding the back of the net, and with Grabban being younger, he could be Cardiff’s game-changer if they make a move.