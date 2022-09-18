Opinion: Cardiff City should look towards veteran manager in search for Steve Morison replacement

There is an old saying in football that goes something like ‘you should never go back’, but in this case, maybe Cardiff City should go against the grain.

The surprise sacking of manager Steve Morison has definitely ruffled a few feathers in the footballing world, but considering departures in the dugout seem to be happening earlier and earlier every passing season, it can hardly even be seen as a shock anymore.

Only 10 games have passed in the Championship and sitting in 18th position, Cardiff are hardly in a position where they were being cut adrift at the bottom of the table, and if they win their next game after the international break then they could feasibly be in the top half.

It’s what makes the nature of Morison’s axing even more puzzling, but the Bluebirds hierarchy now have to go back to the drawing board and seek out his replacement.

Many names will throw their hat into the ring – the experienced men who have been there and done it before will be interested and so will the young up-and-comers, but there’s one person who stands out that could be a difference-maker.

That man’s name is Neil Warnock, and the wily old veteran is someone who needs no introduction to the Cardiff City faithful.

Warnock has been around the block, managing 17 different clubs in his illustrious career, including the Bluebirds when he was appointed in 2016, and subsequently led them to promotion back to the Premier League in 2018.

His time in South Wales ended in November 2019, but Cardiff fans hold the 73-year-old in extremely high regard – perhaps high enough to want him back for a final time.

There’s one problem though, and it’s the fact that Warnock announced his decision to knock management on the head earlier this year, having left his job at Middlesbrough last November.

If there’s one thing to know about Warnock though, it’s the fact that he will probably always be tempted by one last crack at a job, and perhaps he has unfinished business at the Cardiff City Stadium.

There’s potential there, with the likes of Rubin Colwill, Isaak Davies and others coming through, and some smart summer signings have been made, including a deadline day deal for Callum Robinson.

Appointing an untested head coach in the mould of a Michael Carrick or Anthony Barry would be a big risk for Cardiff right now you’d suspect, so there’s every reason as to why they’d make a play for someone like Warnock.

And let’s face it – English football misses Warnock’s character, whether you want to admit it as a neutral fan or not, so if the call comes from the Bluebirds, he would be hard-pressed to turn it down.