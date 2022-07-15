Opinion: Cardiff City should join race for Tottenham player to bolster frontline

Cardiff City have made 11 new signings already in the summer transfer window, their first under Steve Morison’s leadership, and will be aiming to ruffle some feathers in the top half of the Championship this season.

The likes of Andy Rinomhota, Romaine Sawyers, Ebou Adams and Mahlon Romeo stand out as very shrewd pick-ups on free transfers, ahead of what could be an exciting season in the Welsh capital.

Joel Bagan, Mark McGuinness, Isaak Davies, Rubin Colwill and Mark Harris all played important roles in the Bluebirds’ resurgence under Morison last season, providing a youthful core to the squad and demonstrating that progress is certainly possible moving into 2022/23.

However, to ensure that the club harness the momentum that they built in pulling away from the drop conversation last term, they need to bring in an authoritative figure at the top of the pitch.

Someone who carries a goal threat, but can also bring their other dangerous attacking players into the game.

In terms of out-and-out number nines in the squad at the moment, you can only really look to Max Watters, and there is even an argument with him that he could be better-utilised playing off of a central striker at second tier level.

The 23-year-old does not have the experience or weight of goals behind him, to lead the line for any Championship outfit this term, and definitely not Cardiff’s with the aspirations that Morison will have.

Troy Parrott proved to be a very effective link player for Milton Keynes Dons as they narrowly missed out on automatic promotion in the third tier last term, where he would have played with Watters in the first half of the season, and the 20-year-old is available for loan once again after heading back to his parent club, Tottenham Hotspur, this summer.

Quiz: The big Cardiff City summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 Where did Cardiff City finish last season? 14th 16th 18th 20th

Parrott is starting to acclimatise effectively to senior football, and 17 goal contributions in all competitions in 2021/22 demonstrate that, along with a very impressive second half to the season.

His ability to drop deep and link play intelligently could be the key to getting the most out of the likes of Harris, Colwill and Davies, along with new additions like Sheyi Ojo and the returning Gavin Whyte this season.

The Bluebirds have had a very promising window so far, but there is a glaring hole at the top of the pitch.