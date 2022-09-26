Opinion: Cardiff City should have one eye on 39-year-old’s situation following latest Watford developments

The announcement was made on Monday afternoon that Rob Edwards has been dismissed as Watford manager.

The 39-year old was hardly given a fair shake of it, having only been in charge of 11 games for the club.

After 10 league games, the Hornets are 10th in the Championship and still very much in contention for promotion back to the Premier League.

While one win in seven games is a poor record to have, it is also just a part of life in the second division, where almost all sides are relatively competitive.

Converting draws into wins proved to be the biggest barrier between Edwards’ side climbing the table or not.

A bright start also showed that there was a lot of potential to this team, with Watford setting the early pace with seven points from their opening three fixtures.

But such is life at Vicarage Road.

No manager can ever expect to last too long at the club, just ask any of the previous 16 men who have all come and gone within the last decade.

The positive news for Edwards is that this experience will be unlikely to leave a black mark on his CV as so many in the industry should know to consider Watford an outlier when it comes to pulling the trigger on changing managers.

With the likes of Cardiff City currently on the search for a new boss, Edwards may also find himself straight back into a new role sooner than you might think too.

He has a good track record, having done well to gain promotion to League One with Forest Green Rovers last year.

He also handled himself quite well throughout the summer when there was intense speculation surrounding the future of some of his key players.

Watford managed to hold on to the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro, which is to Edwards’ credit.

The team’s performances were also quite promising and Watford likely could have fought for a top two spot under the Englishman.

He should now be considered one of the top free agents on the market and any struggling side unsure of their managers’ position could be more likely to opt for a change knowing he is available.

Despite the negative experience with Watford, he has shown in the last couple of months that he does deserve another, much fairer crack at making a name for himself as a Championship manager.