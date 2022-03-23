Opinion: Cardiff City should do all they can to secure permanent addition of 29-year-old

Since the turn of the year, Cardiff City have seemingly flushed out the weaknesses they had in their squad and become a very solid team who are showing signs that they could be play-off contenders in 2022-23.

The Bluebirds were really struggling under Mick McCarthy in the first few months of the season, with a run of eight straight defeats signalling the end in the dugout for the Yorkshireman.

Steve Morison stepped up from the under-23’s to take charge temporarily, and he clearly made a decent enough impression to be handed the job on a full-time basis until the end of the season.

That has now been extended beyond the conclusion of the current campaign, and whilst Cardiff are still languishing in 17th position, there has been clear improvement and that may have stemmed from some key January additions.

Whilst they may have lost the creative Ryan Giles and Wales international Kieffer Moore, Cardiff regrouped and added some talented Premier League youngsters in Tommy Doyle and Cody Drameh, as well as some experience up-front in the form of Uche Ikpeazu and Jordan Hugill.

Cardiff’s last 12 Championship matches, starting with an impressive 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at the end of January, has seen Morison’s side pick up 23 points out of a possible 36, which over the course of a full season would be play-off chasing form.

There could be many reasons as to why Cardiff are more successful now than they were months ago, but the presence of Hugill at the top end of the pitch must be one of those.

An experienced figure who has played for multiple Championship clubs, Hugill endured a nightmare time at West Brom in the first half of the season and he seemingly had zero luck in-front of goal.

Nevertheless, Morison wanted to add some fire-power to his ranks and honed in on the 29-year-old, who had his deal at The Hawthorns terminated by Norwich City in order to move to the Cardiff City Stadium for the remainder of the season.

In 11 appearances for the Bluebirds so far, Hugill has scored three times and assisted two goals, and is providing a perfect foil to whoever partners him at the top end of the pitch, whether that be Mark Harris, Isaak Davies or Rubin Colwill.

Hugill is the player in the Cardiff team that players look towards to provide long balls to, and he’s always been a fierce battler in the air with centre-backs and there’s been three matches so far where he’s had 50 per cent or more of his aerial duels be successful – against Peterborough, Blackpool and Stoke City.

He could always be more prolific, but Hugill brings more to a team than just goals, however if you averaged out his current ratio then he would be on 12 goals for the campaign if he stayed fully fit and appeared in every Cardiff match.

It begs the question now – should Cardiff explore the possibility of signing the former West Ham United man permanently?

Hugill has one year remaining on his contract at Norwich going into the summer, and considering he was only a bit-part player off the bench when the Canaries were last in the Championship, it appears unlikely that he’ll have a future at Carrow Road.

If Cardiff can negotiate a good price for the forward then it would be a no-brainer to bring him back following the conclusion of his loan deal on a full-time basis.