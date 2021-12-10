Opinion: Cardiff City should consider transfer swoop for 32-year-old midfielder

Cardiff City are now on a bit of an upward trajectory having booted former manager Mick McCarthy and replaced him with Steve Morison.

The Bluebirds looked solid at first under McCarthy but things quickly went downhill and the side found themselves struggling at the wrong end of the second tier table under his management this campaign.

It ultimately led to him being dismissed – and now the results are picking up for the club.

The side do have some good, young, talented players in the team right now. Two of those come on the wings, with Perry Ng on one flank and Ryan Giles (on loan from Wolves) on the other.

Apart from them, they also have Rubin Colwill who can play as a winger or Tom Sang.

There is a lot of inexperience and youth there that, while exciting, could maybe do with someone in the position who can imbue some wisdom and help lead by example.

That man could be Sean McConville of Accrington Stanley.

At 32-years-old, he is still impressing on a regular basis for his current side and is still one of the most impressive players in League One.

This year alone he already has 21 appearances and is still a mainstay in the team, while his goal contributions continue to come on a steady basis.

Able to play on either wing or even in the centre, the player is a useful option for any team to have – and perhaps Cardiff should consider testing the waters for the player in January.

His contract is due to expire at the end of the current campaign and that means he could also be available for relatively cheap. If Stanley can’t convince him to pen fresh terms, then they may have no choice but to let him leave in the winter window rather than letting one of their prized assets depart for nothing at the end of the year.

If he was snapped up by Cardiff, it would be an entirely new experience for him in the Championship but having spent so long in the EFL he would surely adapt. He could step into the first-team or merely offer his services as a solid squad player whilst also being a role model and influence for some of the younger lads coming through.

If a deal can be done on the cheap, it could be win-win – for all parties apart from Accrington.