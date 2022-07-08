Opinion: Cardiff City should consider low-risk move for 33-year-old this summer

Cardiff City are not wasting any time this summer and they have already bolstered their ranks with ten signings.

The latest addition of Romaine Sawyers is arguably the most impressive, and will be building optimism amongst supporters that the Bluebirds can make the headlines at the right end of the table this term.

However, one of the last things that needs to be addressed ahead of the campaign is the club’s attacking contingent, of which is not prepared to compete in the top half of the division.

Cardiff used the loan market particularly well, in the second half of last term especially, and could be waiting until later in the window to their business in that area.

However, free agents are always worth taking a punt on, just for a trial at least, and can end up saving clubs a lot of money for a season or two.

One player at the back end of their career who could potentially contribute for the Bluebirds next season is Hal Robson-Kanu.

The 33-year-old has been unattached since his deal expired at West Bromwich Albion in the summer of 2023, but has proven himself as an effective Championship commodity in the not too distant past.

The Welshman hit double figures and was heavily involved as the Baggies sealed automatic promotion from the second tier in 2019/20, and he was in and around it, making 19 appearances in the Premier League the season after.

Certainly not as the main man, but Robson-Kanu could be a great player to bring into the dressing room, on the cheap, to pass on his knowledge and experience to the young crop coming through and offer some physicality as an impact substitute.

Max Watters is currently the only specialist number nine on the books at Cardiff, with James Collins set for a move away, and the former Crawley Town man is far from proven at Championship level.

With at least two or potentially even three forwards set to join the frontline before the end of the window, Robson-Kanu provides a low-cost and possibly valuable option to consider.

With a trial period taking place beforehand to gauge his fitness, this could be smart business.