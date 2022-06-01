Opinion: Cardiff City represents 30-year old’s best option this summer

Andre Gray has been linked with a move to Cardiff City this summer.

The forward spent the season on loan with QPR, where he scored 10 Championship goals for the club.

But, according to Football Insider, it is Cardiff, Reading and Birmingham City who are most interested in making a permanent move for the 30-year old.

Steve Morison has seen a shift in transfer activity at Cardiff as he looks to overhaul the squad.

The team that he took over had become bloated with players on big wages but low potential and low resale value aging out of their best years in football.

But smart January transfer decisions saw the team easily avoid any relegation scrap as the likes of Tommy Doyle and Cody Drameh arrived on short-term deals.

This now appears to be a new strategy from the Bluebirds, with reports earlier this year suggesting that young players will be targeted in what will be the biggest squad shake-up the club has seen in a decade or more.

But with the loss of Kieffer Moore in January to Bournemouth, there has been a goal scoring vacuum in the team.

The Wales international had bagged 20 goals the previous campaign, but there is currently no one in the squad who has proven they are capable of such a feat.

This is where the signing of Gray could be just what the team needs.

Building a young squad around an older, experienced forward could be what the club needs to climb back up the Championship table.

While Gray will not be able to offer Cardiff his best years, he still has plenty of talent and ability and has shown he can reach a double figure goal tally.

Bringing the former Watford striker in on a short-term basis, a one or two-year contract for example, could be the bridge that the team needs to ensure they remain competitive while the younger players behind gain the experience necessary at this level.

Morison has done well with Cardiff since arriving midway through the season and makes for Gray’s best option of the three clubs rumoured to be interested in his services.