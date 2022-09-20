Opinion: Cardiff City ought to avoid managerial move for Luton Town manager, here’s why

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has seen his name high up on the betting odds for a number of recent managerial vacancies, with the Welshman continuing to do an excellent job at Kenilworth Road.

Taking charge at the Bedfordshire club back in 2016, with the Hatters at the wrong end of the League Two table, they managed to achieve a play-off place in the Championship last time around.

Of course, the success he has overseen as Luton boss warrants his name being associated with other jobs, but as Jones has found out, the grass isn’t always greener.

His stint as Stoke City boss was short and unsuccessful, with Jones departing Luton for the Staffordshire club back in 2019.

Leaving the Hatters in a battle for automatic promotion in League One, Jones’ time with Stoke was short-lived and he returned to Luton during the Covid-inflicted break in May 2020.

Although nothing concrete is yet to surface, Nathan Jones’ name has been mentioned by Cardiff City fans, following the sacking of Steve Morison.

A boyhood Stoke fan, it is no surprise that Jones’ name has joined the conversation but it is a move that would make little sense for all involved.

Looking at it from Jones’ perspective, yes, it represents an opportunity to manage his boyhood club, but it would be a difficult destination to arrive at, especially considering the stability and order there is at his current club.

He would also be arriving after what was a crazily busy summer at Cardiff with players yet to fully settle.

Cardiff’s rather rash decision to part company with Morison and his general treatment could also raise red flags for the current Luton boss.

It would also be strange for Cardiff to appoint a manager that would not seemingly fit the system that Morison recruited for.

As mentioned above, it was a hectic summer and Morison added lots of players to fit a more possession-based style of play.

Jones has been successful at Luton when seeing little off the ball, with the work the Hatters do off the ball particularly noticeable characteristic of how the Bedfordshire club operate under the Welshman.

Going forward, it is about pace, athleticism and instantaneous creativity, with the systems that both teams operate under being at opposite ends of the spectrum.

The romance of managing his boyhood club, and the likely financial benefits of joining Cardiff are outweighed