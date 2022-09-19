Opinion: Cardiff City major decision demonstrates concerning impatience and unrealistic expectations

Steve Morison was relieved of his duties at Cardiff City after the Bluebirds’ 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The former Wales international came to the club’s rescue in 2021/22, lifting the Bluebirds away from the relegation conversation after a very concerning start to the campaign under Mick McCarthy.

Having made 17 new signings this summer, it was expected that the club would give Morison more time to bed in the new squad and continue to get his methods across in changing the style of play.

In 2021/22, Cardiff set the aim of automatic promotion under Mick McCarthy, and it quickly became clear that that was very unrealistic, and it gave an insight into the lack of intelligence in the boardroom.

Employing a manager who is going to completely change the style of play and the playing squad, should be seen as a minimum two-season project, unless a long term negative impact looks to be on the cards, like relegation.

The fact that Morison has been given less than one season, with all that he has had to contend with, significant diminishing transfer funds and a large group of young players in the squad, is wholly unfair and 11 points from their first ten games, with a positive expected goal difference, was at least hitting par for the start of the season.

The decision has been made due to the results at the start of this season, which is an enormous kneejerk reaction considering what Morison has been looking to implement with a completely fresh group of players.

Callum Robinson missed a penalty in their 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town, not something that Morison can control, had it found the back of the net, he would probably still be in a job, typifying the strange impatience and unrealistic expectations of the Cardiff City hierarchy.

They can redeem themselves of course, by bringing in a manager with a stronger track record than Morison, which will not be difficult given it was his first job in senior management, and someone who can help the new squad push towards mid table and the top half this term, such that looked likely under Morison anyway.

Liam Manning stands out in a group of less than inspiring potential Morison replacements, but the former Lommel manager could well be put off by the decision to remove his potential predecessor from the club without allowing him a fair crack of the whip.

If Cardiff want to challenge for promotion, there is no quick fix to that, especially with budgets being cut significantly in the last season or so, Morison did a very good job under the circumstances and deserved much longer in the dugout.