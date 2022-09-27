Opinion: Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United should cool managerial search to consider 39-year-old

Rob Edwards’ dismissal from Watford should not downgrade him in the mind of potential suitors, with the Hornets fairly well placed after ten games of Championship action,all things considered.

Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United are all on the look-out for a new manager after Steve Morison and Danny Schofield were dismissed while Paul Warne left the New York Stadium for Derby County.

Edwards should be identified and discussed as a serious candidate for all three roles and given that there will be no compensation payment required to hire him, the 39-year-old may be an even more attractive prospect.

It was not a surprise to see Edwards leave Forest Green Rovers in the summer, with the expectation potentially being that he would join a promotion-pushing League One club or a more middle of the road second tier outfit.

That should still be the case, with the Bluebirds, Terriers and Millers all realistically aiming for consolidation in the Championship this season, Edwards fits the bill and would represent an exciting appointment.

There may be a hesitation from the former England youth coach to join the Bluebirds after their harsh sacking on Steve Morison, but where Huddersfield and Rotherham are concerned, there is a clear long term plan that Edwards may want to be a part of.

Both of the Yorkshire-based sides have played three at the back formations this season and that in turn could entice the 39-year-old who had a lot of success in League Two last term playing a similar system.

12 quiz questions about Huddersfield Town legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 How old is Christopher Schindler? 29 30 31 32

There have been some exciting names linked with the Huddersfield job in particular over the last few weeks, but in terms of out-of-work managers, Edwards may well be the most attractive proposition for all three clubs and rightly so.

Some very high profile Watford players gave glowing references of his impact at the club heading into the season, and he has not looked out of place in any way in the Championship this term.

Rotherham in particular, who have started the better of the three teams, and are less financially able to prize a new manager out of current employment, should be fighting tooth and nail to bring Edwards in, and the Millers’ faith in Paul Warne over the years may increase their standing in Edwards’ mind, now transitioning into a job search.

None of the trio will be wanting the second tier season to drag on without a permanent appointment being made and Edwards may be available to come in a start work without a fuss.