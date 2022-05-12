Opinion: Cardiff City could pull off important piece of business with swoop for 27-year-old free agent

With a busy summer transfer window on th horizon, it seems Cardiff City are already putting plans in place for a fair amount of business.

The Bluebirds are certainly under pressure to get things right in this upcoming market, as they look to bounce back from an hugely underwhelming 18th place finish in the Championship this season.

According to the latest reports from Wales Online, among those who Cardiff are considering as potential targets for this summer is Josh Laurent, and given the circumstances, that could be an key signing for Cardiff if they can get it done.

Laurent has spent the last two years with Reading, during which time the midfielder has established himself as an important of the Royals’ midfield, making 86 Championship appearances in that time.

Can you get at least 80% on this end of season Cardiff City quiz?

1 of 25 Who did Cardiff play on the opening day of the Championship season? Barnsley Blackburn Blackpool Bristol City

As a result, there would be no doubt that Laurent could hold his own in the centre of the park for Cardiff, were he to make the move to the Welsh capital.

Indeed, Laurent’s time with Reading has also demonstrated his ability to produce spectacular and often vital goals on occasion, a trait that will certainly be welcomed in Steve Morison’s side.

Beyond that, it should be noted that Laurent’s central midfield role looks to be one that Cardiff will certainly need to add to this summer.

Marlon Pack has already confirmed he is leaving the Bluebirds, while Joe Ralls and Will Vaulks also see their contracts expire this summer, with Leandro Bacuna’s future at the club also seemingly uncertain.

The addition of someone such as Laurent could therefore be a vital piece of business for Cardiff, given the clear need there is for extra bodies in that central midfield role, and particularly the holding position that the 27-year-old is capable of taking over.

It is also worth noting that with a number of those who look set to leave Cardiff this summer likely to do so on a free as their contracts expire, there will not be may transfer fees coming into the club with which to fund their replacements.

So with Laurent’s contract at Reading also coming to an end this summer, being able to bring the former Shrewsbury man to the club on a free transfer to help fill those voids in the centre of the park, would no doubt be helpful for Cardiff from a financial perspective as well.

Admittedly, given the gap between Reading and Cardiff in the final Championship standings was not a big one, and the fact that there is likely to be interest in Laurent from elsewhere too, completing a deal to bring the midfielder to the Welsh capital may not be easy.

That though, would also make it useful for the Bluebirds if they were to get this done, given the lift it would give the club if they were to beat out rivals to his signature, and the fact he played alongside current Cardiff boss Steve Morison at Shrewsbury could give them some hope of getting this done.

It seems therefore, that in a time where free agents can be such a valuable commodity during a transfer window, Laurent could be a very important one indeed, from a Cardiff City perspective.