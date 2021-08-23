Opinion: Cardiff City can forget about promotion if they make bold transfer decision on 29-y/o

Cardiff City will be looking to mount a serious challenge for promotion back into the Premier League this season, whilst under the management of Mick McCarthy.

The Bluebirds showed glimpses of their quality last season, as they finished eighth in the Championship table, which will have come as slightly frustration to some sections of their supporters, especially when the likes of Harry Wilson and Kieffer Moore were performing to a high standard.

Moore netted 20 goals in 42 appearances for Cardiff last term, and it appears as though those strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

Football Insider have recently reported that Premier League side Wolves are set to table an offer in the region of £7million to try and prize Moore away from the Cardiff City Stadium this summer.

That same report claims that Cardiff City are willing to sanction Moore’s departure before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion, as they look to raise ‘much-needed cash’.

Mick McCarthy’s side finished eighth in the Championship table last term, and Moore’s goal contribution played an important role in keeping them within touching distance of the play-off positions.

Therefore, it would surely throw any hopes of challenging for a top-six finish this season out of the window, and it would be a move that wouldn’t sit well with plenty of the club’s supporters.

If the bid of £7million was to be accepted by the Bluebirds, then it would show a slight lack of resolve to keep Moore at the club, as well as not showing a considerable amount of ambition moving forwards, which is far from ideal, as they look to make a timely return to the top-flight at the earliest of opportunities.

Moore had an average Whoscored rating of 7.56 last season for Cardiff City, which ranks him top of the list of their best performers during the 2020/21 campaign.

He has shown that he can score goals consistently in the Championship though, and some might say that he deserves a chance to impress at a higher level than the second-tier, and a move to Molineux with Wolves could present him with the ideal opportunity to do just that.

The 29-year-old could be a smart signing by Bruno Lage’s side as well, as he looks to find a player to provide much-needed competition for Raúl Jiménez this season, with the Mexican international not having many players pushing him for his starting spot at this moment in time.

But from a Cardiff City perspective, if the money from Moore’s potential sale wasn’t reinvested, then that would make for concerning news for the Bluebirds, and they could forget about winning promotion back into the Premier League this term without their star striker.