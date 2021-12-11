Opinion: Can 24-year-old defender become first-team regular amid Swansea, QPR and Middlesbrough interest?

Jack Simpson has tried to tackle the Championship before with Bournemouth but never really got a fair crack at it, making barely any appearances for the Cherries.

The defender decided to try his luck in pastures new instead, swapping England for Scotland and the black and red of Bournemouth for the blue of Rangers.

It hasn’t worked out exactly as he would have wanted though.

He’s played even less for the SPL side and has been resigned to just one start so far for the side this year. With just 500 minutes of action in two seasons for Rangers, Simpson will be absolutely desperate to start getting out onto the field and getting into the thick of the action.

The good news for the defender is that there certainly does appear to be some interest in his services this January, with three different Championship sides weighing up moves to bring him back to the second tier of English football as reported by The Telegraph.

Those sides are Swansea, Middlesbrough and QPR but if any of the three do decide to part ways with some money to bring the defender back to the Championship, could he get more game-time and become a more frequent first-team player? Can he cut it at the second time of asking?

It looks like he certainly could. He is clearly a talented player, otherwise he wouldn’t have been signed or targeted by so many big name clubs. They all must have seen something in him and if you watch him play, he does show flashes of brilliance at centre-back.

He’s also still only 24-years-old with very little experience at the top level. Given regular action, the player could flourish and hit new heights. He looks like he could easily end up becoming a regular starter but he just hasn’t been given the chance. Instead, he’s had to make do with cameos off the bench and being a squad player.

The most starts he has ever had in one season is six. That is nothing compared to other players and while he could prove to be a solid rotation option at whichever side he joins next – which might be the role he ends up filling at one of these three teams – but he will want the opportunity to prove he should start.

That determination could end up working in his favour too. If he is vying for regular action, he will no doubt work harder than others both in training and when given the chance – and if he works hard, he could get more action and then will prove he deserves to be considered as a frequent first-teamer rather than a bench warmer.

Could he cut it in the Championship then? All signs point to yes.

He’s filled his role well enough as a backup at Bournemouth and he could do similar at Swansea, Boro or QPR. If one of those allow him to play on a regular basis though, we could end up seeing a whole different calibre of player – and at the price any of them will probably have to pay for the Rangers man, it could be worth doing.