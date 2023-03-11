Opinion: Burnley’s transfer decision on Everton player was a masterstroke amid Vincent Kompany comments

Burnley took a major gamble in the summer by selling some of their most important players, with the likes of Nick Pope, Nathan Collins and Max Cornet departing the club.

Considering they lost Ben Mee and James Tarkowski on the expiration of their contracts too, it would have been easy for owner Alan Pace to take a not-far-sale stance on some of their other players and personally compensated for that by giving Vincent Kompany a smaller budget to play with.

However, he sanctioned exits for Pope, Collins and Cornet, as well as Dwight McNeil who was 22 at the time and had plenty of time to improve further and fulfil his potential.

He may have only recorded one assist in 38 league appearances last term but proved he can stay fit throughout an entire campaign and as mentioned, he will only get better with more game time under his belt.

Already having a decent amount of senior experience considering his age and likely to have improved his goals and assists record this season if he had taken the step down, there were plenty of reasons to keep him.

Having already sold Pope and Collins at that point, it would have been a show of ambition from the Clarets if they had taken a tough stance on him and kept the winger at Turf Moor.

His contract was due to expire in 2024 but with the Lancashire side previously having the option of extending that by a further year, Kompany’s side could have kept him for another season without the risk of lowering his valuation.

However, you do have to wonder whether the 23-year-old would have become unsettled at the club if the Clarets had rejected the Toffees’ bid, something that wouldn’t have improved the atmosphere in the dressing room.

Sold for £20m, he hasn’t exactly done enough to justify that price tag at Goodison Park so far, recording just two goals and two assists in the top flight for Sean Dyche’s men this term.

The sale also allows the Clarets to financially benefit from him in the future, with add-ons reported to be included in the deal.

Not only has the money generated for him boosted their budget in the past couple of windows, it should also top up their budget for the summer because they sold Pope, Collins and Cornet for a high amount too.

Having a big budget for the summer window could be crucial for them – because they are likely to be promoted and will need a decent amount of funds to buy the players needed to keep them at the top level.

Kompany has even admitted that the sale of him and Collins helped the Clarets to ensure they had enough money to bring in the players needed to provide them with excellent squad depth.

And this depth has certainly paid dividends with their late goals showing that they have players on the bench who can make a difference.