Burnley showed last season that they aren't afraid to cash in on players when required, with the Clarets balancing the books following their relegation to the Championship.

They don't need to do as much of that this summer considering they have been promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

But considering they need to replace some of their loanees and strengthen their squad further on top of that, they will probably need to spend a sizeable amount of money in the transfer market.

Although the loan market could come in handy, they will be keen to build for the long term and have the opportunity to spend a decent amount of money following their return to the top flight.

But striking a balance between building for the long term and limiting their spending will be key - and selling more players during the upcoming window could be important.

Who could Burnley sell this summer?

Some of their stars may not be short of interest this summer, with Anass Zaroury being linked with a switch to Borussia Dortmund and Manuel Benson likely to have admirers too.

Josh Cullen has also performed well and Josh Brownhill attracted major top-flight interest last summer, so there are plenty of players they may be able to cash in on.

But the Clarets will want to retain their key players and the man who is probably the favourite to leave Turf Moor this summer is Wout Weghorst, having spent the 2022/23 campaign out on loan at Besiktas and Manchester United.

The Dutchman may be keen to move on from the Lancashire side after plying his trade at a huge club like United, but it remains to be seen whether he would get that move.

How much will Wout Weghorst cost?

Fabrizio Romano believes Everton and clubs around Europe are interested in the forward - and his price tag will be close to €10m.

Considering he has two years left on his contract, is attracting a decent amount of interest and recorded nine goals and four assists in 18 appearances for Besiktas, not a shabby total.

He may be 30, but €10m isn't a bad price for someone of his calibre, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see someone snap him up shortly after the transfer window opens.

That could help the Clarets to speed up some of their incoming transfer business, with that €10m fee likely to give Vincent Kompany's side the license to spend a bit extra on players.

Who are Burnley targeting?

That money could be crucial in their quest to secure some of their targets, with the Clarets needing to spend a bit extra if they want to secure the services of Ian Maatsen.

Nathan Tella is believed to be another target - and some of the Weghorst money could go towards recruiting the Southampton man permanently.

They have been linked with others, but the Maatsen and Tella links make the most sense at this stage considering they made such a good impact last season.