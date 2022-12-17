Opinion: Burnley’s chances of landing Chelsea starlet next summer could hinge on one key factor

Time and time again, we have seen loan spells from Premier League sides benefit those in the Championship greatly.

That is certainly the case again this season at Burnley with regards to young Dutch full-back Ian Maatsen.

The 20-year-old has been in excellent form for the Clarets so far this campaign, looking a real talent in his 17 Championship outings so far on loan from Chelsea.

Encouraged to attack and bomb forward in Vincent Kompany’s system, Maatsen has registered six direct goal contributions in those matches, too, with two goals and four assists to his name.

Those who saw Maatsen at Coventry City last season on loan expected him to be playing Premier League football this campaign and to be honest, it is hard to suggest he would not be comfortable doing so.

Perhaps, then, it came as a slight surprise when Maatsen failed to rule out a permanent switch to Burnley next summer when asked about the possibility recently.

When the question arose on whether or not a permanent switch to Turf Moor was an option at the end of the season, Maatsen told LancsLive that he is keeping his options open with regards to his future, considering his time with the Clarets to be the perfect spell so far.

It seems, then, that it could be an option, and, the more I have thought about it, the more it actually makes sense.

Of course, though, it all depends on one key factor – promotion to the Premier League.

Ian Maatsen has shown last season and so far this campaign that his talents go beyond Championship level and as such, he deserves to test himself in one of Europe’s top leagues.

The problem is, his Chelsea chances look thin with the likes of Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell currently on the books at Stamford Bridge.

Indeed, when you factor in that Maatsen’s contract also expires in 2024, with those names already at the club, does it make sense for the Blues to offer him a deal that he is really worth moving forwards? It is certainly up for debate.

Burnley, however, could be the ideal switch and stepping stone for the Dutchman if they are to get promoted.

They will have Premier League cash, and with a year left on his deal, can likely agree a reasonable fee for Maatsen’s services should they wish.

This would end Maatsen’s cycle of constantly being out on loan, allow him to continue playing in an attacking system and role he is familiar with, and, most importantly, test himself at a higher level.

Indeed, then, it could well be that Burnley’s chances of striking a permanent deal for their Chelsea loanee next summer could hinge on whether the Clarets are playing Premier League football come 2023/24.