Burnley officials have promised Vincent Kompany that he will be fully backed in the transfer market this summer, according to a report from The Sun.

This may have been said in an attempt to try and keep the Belgian at Turf Moor, with the 37-year-old being linked with several Premier League clubs.

Who are or were interested in Vincent Kompany?

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were the most notable clubs believed to have been interested in him, but Crystal Palace and West Ham are admirers too and with that in mind, the Clarets could have easily faced a real battle in their quest to keep hold of him.

It now looks as though he's going to stay put at Turf Moor and to try and make sure of that, the Championship league leaders have reportedly offered him a "lucrative" contract.

He may not have signed a deal yet - but the signs are promising and it looks as though the Belgian will be guiding the Clarets into the next campaign.

Why is the promise of financial backing so important for Vincent Kompany at Burnley?

Although Kompany would probably earn a better salary elsewhere, success is more important than money for the former Manchester City captain during the early stages of his managerial career.

Because expectations at Turf Moor aren't likely to be too high next season considering his team will be a recently promoted side, he probably has a better chance of exceeding expectations at his current club rather than at Stamford Bridge and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium because of the issues that need to be sorted out at both sides.

Kompany also knows his current players like the back of his hand and wouldn't have that luxury if he moved elsewhere this summer.

But if the 37-year-old is to have the best chance of being successful next term, he will need a fairly large budget to play with and that's partly due to the fact that some of their current key players are set to head back to their parent clubs at the end of this season.

Failing to replace them would be costly - and even if they were able to bring the likes of Jordan Beyer, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ian Maatsen, Michael Obafemi and Nathan Tella back to Lancashire - they would need to add more quality to their squad.

Middlesbrough's heavy home defeat against Brighton in the FA Cup this season just goes to show the gulf in class between the top flight and the second tier, so a lot of investment will be required.

Nottingham Forest had to replace their loanees last year and they were forced to spend a lot to get their squad up to scratch, so that's a warning to the Clarets if they are wanting to conduct their summer business within a small budget.