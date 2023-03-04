Opinion: Burnley star should already be asking agent to sound out interested clubs following contract development

Burnley forward Ashley Barnes has revealed that he is yet to engage with his current side regarding a new contract, speaking to the Burnley Express.

With his deal at Turf Moor expiring in the summer, the 33-year-old’s future remains uncertain at this stage despite the fact he’s been regularly involved for the Clarets in recent times.

Operating both in an advanced midfield role and up front, the former Austria youth international has proved his worth under Vincent Kompany despite the fact he wasn’t one of the first names on the teamsheet earlier in the campaign.

Think you’re a hardcore Burnley fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 How many points did Burnley amass during their title-winning 2015/16 Championship campaign? 86 88 89 93

He may have given himself a lifeline at Turf Moor by showing that he can operate in an attacking midfield position – because there may not be much room for him up top.

The Sun believes the Clarets will trigger the option to make Michael Obafemi’s move from Swansea City permanent in the summer and even if the Republic of Ireland international doesn’t seal a long-term switch, you feel Kompany will enter the market to replace him.

With Obafemi (or a potential replacement) at his disposal, Lyle Foster likely to become an important player in the coming years and Jay Rodriguez proving himself to be an asset this term, Barnes could have even found himself out of the matchday squad recently if the 33-year-old wasn’t able to play in midfield and Rodriguez was fit.

It would be difficult to see Halil Dervisoglu staying at the club beyond the end of his loan spell but with the other options the Lancashire side have, that may not have made much of a difference to Barnes and his playing time.

The experienced forward has given himself a real chance of earning himself a new deal though – but could have weakened his negotiating stance after stating that he wants to remain at the club for as long as possible.

That could persuade the Lancashire outfit to wait until the summer to decide on his future because they may not see his contract situation as too much of a pressing matter now, with the player not exactly seeming unsettled despite his uncertain future.

Barnes does need to put himself first though and with the club reluctant to offer him fresh terms at this point, he should be asking his representatives to see whether there’s much interest in him from elsewhere.

Whilst they are looking into who would be interested in recruiting him this summer, the player can concentrate on his future, knowing that he’s given himself the best opportunity of avoiding the possibility of being a free agent for a long time.

Potential links to other clubs could speed up negotiations between the Clarets and the 33-year-old – and considering he wants to stay put – that would be ideal for him.

He could also weaponise this possible interest from other clubs to negotiate himself a better deal, both in terms of his salary and contract length.